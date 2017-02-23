Greensboro Science Center Announces Opening Date for Aquarium Expansion

GREENSBORO, NC — On Wednesday, March 15 at 10:00 a.m., the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its 5,000-square-foot aquarium expansion. Immediately following the ceremony, GSC members, members of the media and select guests will be invited to preview the expansion before it opens to the public at noon. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Greensboro Science Center CEO Glenn Dobrogosz will formally rename the entire aquarium the Wiseman Aquarium in honor of the Wiseman family, who donated $1 million to initiate the aquarium expansion project. “We are thrilled to be a part of bringing the aquarium expansion to the Greensboro Science Center and to Greensboro,” the Wisemans said. “The vision and passion of Glenn and his staff have created something special to help promote science and raise awareness of the need to protect our ocean habitats — and, it’s just beautiful!” Dobrogosz said, “Eric and Susan Wiseman have turned their passion into something that will serve, teach and inspire millions of citizens and visitors for generations. The power of science can never be understated. The protection of our planet’s spectacular biological diversity is something that transcends all else.” Biological diversity is a key feature of the aquarium expansion with exhibits that focus on life in such habitats as a kelp forest, mangrove swamp and Pacific reef. Additionally, colorful and strange creatures such as garden eels, seahorses, lionfish and sea anemones will be highlighted throughout the exhibits. Ed Parsons, the GSC’s Curator of Fishes, says, “Our many discussions with the Wisemans led to the creation of what we hope will be an engaging experience which showcases the beauty, mystery, and fragility of the world’s aquatic habitats.” Thanks to the Wisemans, Duke Energy Foundation, International Textile Group, Unifi, the Makers of Repreve®, the Arthur and Emilie Samet Family, Martin Marietta Materials, and other important GSC friends and supporters, this expansion is 100% privately funded. “Opening a high quality, AZA-accredited aquarium is a monumental success story for any community. Having the support and ability to significantly expand that aquarium just three years after the initial grand opening is unprecedented,” said Dobrogosz. “The Wiseman Aquarium will continue to drive new tourism in Central North Carolina as well as catalyze continued excitement and innovation in the development of our evolving 3 in 1 destination right here in Greensboro.” Admission to the aquarium expansion will be included with general admission. General admission is $13.50 for adults ages 14-64, $12.50 for children ages 3-13, and $12.50 for seniors ages 65+. Children 2 and under and Greensboro Science Center members are free. # # #