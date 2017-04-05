Greensboro Science Center Celebrates NC Science Festival

Greensboro, NC — The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is proud to host two special events as part of the 2017 North Carolina Science Festival, a 2-week long celebration of the educational, cultural, and financial impact of science and technology in North Carolina. Science Extravaganza will take place Saturday, April 8 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and Star Party will take place Saturday, April 22 from 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. Science Extravaganza – On Sat., April 8, from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., GSC visitors are invited to participate in a sampling of science that includes everything from nano fun to animal adventures to robot rumbles. Participants will experience hands-on investigations and fun demonstrations throughout the museum and zoo that feature the best of what the GSC and the surrounding community has to offer. Activities include a LEGO building zone, robot demonstrations, and fun with an infrared camera. Depending on the weather, the GSC will also have a solar observing station in the zoo to safely look at sunspots. A special science show will feature some of the GSC’s favorite demonstrations, including a few experiments that glow and explode, such as hydrogen balloons and electric pickles. All Science Extravaganza activities are free with general admission or GSC memberships. For the general public, admission is $13.50 for adults, $12.50 for seniors and children, and free for children 2 years old and younger. Star Party – On Sat., April 22, from 8:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m., the public is invited to a Star Party at the GSC, hosted in conjunction with the Greensboro Astronomy Club. Themed on the stories stars tell, the Star Party will give participants the chance to look through telescopes and view the wonders of our universe, discover constellations, learn about the life cycle of stars, and even make their own constellations to take home. Although telescopes will be provided, visitors are encouraged to bring their own binoculars. Admission the Star Party is free to the public – no GSC general admission required. Activities will take place rain or shine. About the North Carolina Science Festival – The 2017 North Carolina Science Festival takes place from April 7-23, and began in 2010. It has significantly grown since then, and has vital impacts on encouraging children to be involved in science-related activities and businesses to invest in science-related fields and careers for economic growth. For more information on the North Carolina Science Festival and the statewide events taking place, please visit their website at www.ncsciencefestival.org. # # #