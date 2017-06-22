Greensboro Science Center Mourns Passing of Former Executive Director

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Edward J. von der Lippe, former director of the Natural Science Center (now Greensboro Science Center). Ed passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017 at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness. He served the Greensboro community as the head of the Natural Science Center from 1972 to 2003. During his tenure, Ed took the Center from a single building with a staff of 2 (including himself) through a series of expansions that included a planetarium, a 42, 000 square foot addition, a dinosaur gallery, classrooms and the initial planning for Animal Discovery.

Because of his vision and passion for science, Von der Lippe set the stage for the growth you see today. “Ed von der Lippe dedicated an amazing 37 years to making Greensboro more science-minded and tourism focused. It is a true privilege for me and our entire GSC team to stand on his shoulders as we work to build a one-of-a-kind science destination for not only Greensboro but all of North Carolina. Ed’s legacy will forever walk the halls of the museum he built.”, said Glenn Dobrogosz, CEO of the Greensboro Science Center. Von der lippe will be remembered most for his love for science education and awe for the natural world. He was fascinated by nature, and shared that fascination generously. It is the gift he gave to many generations here in Greensboro and the legacy that will continue on in our mission.