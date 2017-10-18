Greensboro Science Center to Open Reimagined Dinosaur Gallery Nov. 17

GREENSBORO, NC — The Greensboro Science Center (GSC) will open Prehistoric Passages: Realm of Dragons on November 17. Greensboro Science Center members are invited to preview the exhibit on Thurs., Nov. 16 from 2-5 p.m. A media preview is scheduled for Thursday, November 16 from 10:00 a.m. – noon. ABOUT THE EXHIBIT – Designed by GSC exhibit team members and brought to life by Peter Ruocchio of Ruocchio Designs, Prehistoric Passages: Realm of Dragons encompasses three galleries, two illustrating some of the different ways scientists have approached paleontology and one main gallery revealing what we now know about dinosaurs. In one gallery, visitors will learn about the science of studying fossils in order to make discoveries about the past. Visitors will find themselves inside a giant crate filled with an enormous ribcage and opportunities to discover what paleontologists learn from the fossil record. Through the use of HypeBox technology, fossils are displayed and interpreted in a unique all-in-one setting. Select fossils are available for visitors to touch, and a digital fossil dig offers a hands-on paleontological experience. In the main gallery, visitors will step back in time and stand before more than a dozen ancient animals, including an Allosaurus and a T. rex. A flock of Pteranodons fly overhead. Utilizing Pepper’s Ghost technology, the GSC’s resident paleontologist, Indiana Bones, offers insights into the days of the dinosaurs. Innovative technology is used to create a virtual prehistoric petting zoo where visitors are able to “touch” dinosaurs. Dramatic lighting and projections create a moving atmosphere, immersing visitors in an experience where one can imagine what life was like in the days of dinosaurs. The third gallery, Bone Cabin Quarry, highlights the science of using comparative anatomy to understand more about extinct animals. In this area, visitors will come face to face with a Komodo dragon – one of the ways the exhibit demonstrates how scientists study animals alive today to discover more about the past. Comparing the anatomy of dinosaurs to both birds and reptiles is explored in this gallery, too. Admission to Prehistoric Passages: Realm of Dragons is included with general admission to the Greensboro Science Center. General admission is $13.50 for adults ages 14 – 64, $12.50 for children ages 3 – 13 and $12.50 for seniors ages 65+. Children 2 and under as well as Greensboro Science Center Members are free