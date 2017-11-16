Greensboro Science Center to Unveil New Exhibit Prehistoric Passages: Realm of Dragons

(Last Updated On: November 16, 2017)

The Greensboro Science Center plans to unveil its newest exhibit, Prehistoric Passages: Realm of Dragons, to the public tomorrow, Nov. 17.

According to the press release, the exhibit was designed by the GSC exhibit team and brought to life by Peter Ruocchio of Ruocchio Designs. The exhibit is composed of three galleries, two of which illustrate some of the different ways scientists have approached paleontology. The main gallery reveals what is now known about dinosaurs.

Upon entering the main gallery, visitors will walk through a room that looks like a crate, and overhead hangs a giant rib cage. Through the use of HypeBox technology, fossils are displayed and interpreted in a unique, all-in-one digital setting. Visitors can “dig” and explore the various fossils, which provides a hands-on approach to studying paleontology.

In the main gallery, visitors will be transported back in time and stand before more than a dozen ancient animals, including an Allosaurus, T. Rex and a flock of Pteranodons “flying” overhead. According to the press release, through the use of the Pepper’s Ghost technology and the GSC’s resident paleontologist, Indiana Bones, visitors are educated about the day to day life of dinosaurs. The dramatic lighting and projections create a moving atmosphere so that visitors feel immersed in the Mesozoic era.

I attended the media preview of the science center this morning and got a tour of the galleries. The projections and beautiful lights of the exhibit are aesthetically pleasing and stimulating to kids of all ages. The lights and projections reminded me of the black hole scene of Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. This is especially apparent when walking through the doorway of lights and fog to the third gallery, where the living dinosaur Drogo, the Komodo dragon resides. Drogo is a 4-year-old, 37 lb and a little over 6 feet Komodo dragon from the Knoxville Zoo.

According to the press release, the Bone Cabin Quarry highlights the science of using comparative anatomy to understand more extinct animals. As mentioned before, this is the area where visitors will come face-to-face with Drogo, the Komodo dragon and compare the anatomy of dinosaurs to both birds and reptiles.

Overall, Prehistoric Passages: Realm of Dragons is a futuristic approach to exploring the past.

The hours of the exhibit are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. every day, except for GSC’s annual gala, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. The science center will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Admission is free for GSC members and public admission for adults ages 14 to 64 is $13.50, for seniors ages 65 and over it is $12.50. Admission for children ages 3 to 13 is $12.50 and children under 2 are free.