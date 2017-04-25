Greensboro Science Center’s Annual Tuxedo Trot 5K and Kids’ Fun Run Scheduled for May 20

GREENSBORO, NC – On Saturday, May 20, 2017, the Greensboro Science Center (GSC) is hosting its fourth annual Tuxedo Trot: Run for the Penguins. All proceeds from this 5K and Kids’ Fun Run will be donated to The Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB) to support efforts to save endangered African penguins in the wild. Kelli Crawford, Tuxedo Trot Race Director, says, “The Tuxedo Trot takes place in Greensboro, but the impact crosses the globe to support the important work our friends at SANCCOB are doing to help penguins in the wild. Since 2014, this event has raised almost $40,000 for African penguins.” ABOUT THE RACE

The Tuxedo Trot will take 5K runners along a two loop course that starts and ends at the GSC’s entrance on Lawndale Drive and goes through Country Park. A one mile Kids’ Fun Run through the GSC’s zoo is also available for children ages 10 and younger. Runners of all ages are encouraged to wear black and white or penguin-themed costumes. Participants will receive a race t-shirt, a special souvenir, complimentary GSC admission on race day and more. Prizes will be awarded for best costume, top overall finishers and from random drawings. Prizes include penguin meet and greets, penguin paintings (painted BY penguins), guest passes to the GSC, and services provided by race sponsors. Registration is currently available online at www.tuxedotrot.com. Registration fees are as follows, with 100% of proceeds being donated to SANCCOB: 5K Registration Fees: $35 through April 30, 2017

$40 from May 1 through noon on May 18, 2017

$45 at packet pickup on May 19, 2017 and on race day Kids’ Fun Run Registration Fees: $20 through noon on May 18, 2017

$25 at packet pickup on May 19, 2017 and on race day Donations may also be made online at www.tuxedotrot.com. ABOUT SANCCOB – SANCCOB is a non-profit organization located near Algoa Bay, which is home to approximately 60% of South Africa’s endangered African penguin population. The organization’s primary objective is to reverse the decline of seabird populations through the rescue, rehabilitation and release of ill, injured, abandoned and oiled seabirds. Proceeds from the Tuxedo Trot go directly to SANCCOB’s chick rearing unit, which saves African penguin eggs and chicks that have been abandoned, for subsequent release back into the wild. # # #