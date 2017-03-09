Greensboro Science Center’s Brews & Bubbles Fundraiser Returns

GREENSBORO, NC — Tickets are now on sale for Brews & Bubbles, the Greensboro Science Center’s (GSC) beer and wine tasting conservation fundraiser. This adult-only (ages 21+) event will be held during North Carolina Beer Month: Friday, April 21 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. at the GSC. Brews & Bubbles tickets are $40 for GSC members and $45 for non-members and can be purchased online or in person at the GSC’s admissions window. Included in the ticket price are beer and wine samples, hors d’oeuvres and entertainment.

To date, over 20 local brewers have agreed to donate a variety of products for attendees to taste during the event. The menu includes gourmet grilled cheese, spinach and artichoke dip, cheese and crackers, barbecue chicken sliders, a candy station, and “make-your-own” pretzel necklaces.

During the event, the GSC’s aquarium, Destination: Dinosaur! exhibit, SciPlay Bay and zoo (weather permitting) will be open for guests to explore. Live music by Wurlitzer Prize will also add to the ambiance with their mix of vintage country and original music.

All proceeds from Brews & Bubbles will support the GSC’s conservation programs. These programs range from global efforts with organizations such as OCEANA, The Fishing Cat Conservancy, the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (SANCCOB), and TRAFFIC (the wildlife trade monitoring network) to local organizations like the Piedmont Land Conservancy. Conservation stations will be located throughout the event so guests can learn more about some of the programs their money supports.

# # #