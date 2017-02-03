Greensboro Selected to Participate in National Smart City Program

GREENSBORO, NC (February 3, 2017) – The City of Greensboro has been selected by Envision America 2017, a nationwide nonprofit supported by the White House, to take part in this year’s Smart City initiative in Charlotte, NC, March 6-8. The program attendees will explore new ways to use technology to tackle energy, water, waste and air challenges. Cities were selected for participation in the program on the basis of several criteria, including goals, existing cross-sector collaborations, and a commitment to developing innovative approaches important to a Smart City.

“We look forward to collaborating with the other participating city representatives, along with industry and academic experts, to develop new smart initiatives for our community. It will also give us a chance to share the details of our recent work with other cities, “ noted Jane Nickles, director of Greensboro’s Information Technology Department.

Some recent technology initiatives of note for Greensboro include a recently launched Open Data Portal, partnership with Waze to share traffic data and road closure information and an increase in mobile options for its residents, including real-time transit tracking and a pay-by-smartphone parking option.

The 10 selected cities picked for the Smart Cities Initiative, include Jackson, MS; San Antonio, TX; Wichita, KS; Providence, RI; Burlington, CT; Detroit, MI; Chula Vista, CA; Kansas City, MO and Long Beach, CA. Additional information can be found on the Envision America website.