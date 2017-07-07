Greensboro small businesswoman Tammi Thurm files to run for Greensboro City Council District 5.

Greensboro, NC – Today Tammi Thurm, a Greensboro resident with more than 30 years in successful local business, filed to run for the District 5 seat of the Greensboro City Council.

“The residents of west and southwest Greensboro deserve new leadership on the City Council,” said Thurm. “I’m running to renew focus on job creation, access to affordable housing, increased transparency, and furthering our image as a welcoming city for all people.”

After moving to Greensboro in the 1970s to attend UNCG, Thurm became an active member of the community. She currently serves as a member of the Greensboro Minimum Housing Standards Commission and as Vice President of the Greensboro Jewish Federation in addition to work with countless other organizations and causes.

Tammi lives in western Greensboro with her husband, Kevin, and near her son, daughter-in-law, and five grandchildren. The campaign website is VoteThurm.com