Greensboro Swarm, Allegacy Federal Credit Union to Raise Funds for Second Harvest Food Bank

(Last Updated On: February 21, 2018)

By: Jocelyn Jones

On Feb. 23, the Greensboro Swarm (the NBA-G league affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets) are teaming up with Allegacy Federal Credit Union for a themed jersey night.

This will be a home game for the Swarm as they host the Grand Rapids Drive.

Fans will have a chance to bid on the jerseys during pre-game, all the way up to the third quarter of the game in a silent auction. This auction and its proceeds will help raise funds for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina which serves over 18 counties including Guilford County. Their mission is to not only feed the hungry, but to feed futures, opportunities, health, and change.

The Swarm will wear the special jerseys custom made with the Second Harvest Food Bank logo during the game. Following the game, the winners of the silent auction will be recognized after the game on the court with the players.

“We are thrilled to work with Allegacy once again for our second theme jersey night in team history,” Swarm President Steve Swetoha said in press release. “Last season’s theme night was a tremendous success. Both Allegacy and the Swarm care deeply about our community in the Triad and this is another step in our efforts to raise funds and awareness for an important nonprofit. Together, we hope to assist in having a healthy and hunger-free community.”’

Fans who don’t want to participate in the auction, but still would like to help the Swarm with their cause can donate $10 worth of nonperishable food items in exchange for a ticket into the game. All of the food donations collected will be given to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The game will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.