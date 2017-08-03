Greensboro Swarm to hold open player tryout



Local Tryout Slated For Sat., Sept. 16 In Greensboro

August 3, 2017 – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, today announced that the team will host its open tryout on Saturday, September 16 in Greensboro. The tryout will be held locally at the UNC Greensboro Kaplan Center for Wellness and run from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

In preparation for the Swarm’s second season in the NBA G League, the tryout offers players the opportunity to showcase their talents in front of the Swarm coaching staff and Hornets basketball operations personnel. Prospects will compete to earn an NBA G League contract and potential invitation to the Swarm’s training camp in late October.

All registration materials and tryout details are available now online at gsoswarm.com. Players interested in trying out are required to submit the necessary registration, release and health authorization forms, along with a $200 nonrefundable fee (money order or cashier’s check only), by Friday, September 8. Forms and payment can be mailed to the Greensboro Swarm at 2411-B West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27403.

Walk-up registration the day of the tryout will be subject to availability and require a $250 nonrefundable cash-only deposit at the door. Tryout spots are limited, so interested participants are strongly encouraged to preregister.

For further information regarding open tryouts, please visit gsoswarm.com to review the Frequently Asked Questions document or direct any other questions via email to tryouts@gsoswarm.com.

About the Greensboro Swarm – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, is owned and operated by Hornets Sports & Entertainment. A member of the Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference during the 2016-17 season, the Swarm tipped of their inaugural campaign last November, playing 24 home games at the newly renovated Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. For more information or to purchase season tickets, visit gsoswarm.com or call 336-907-3600. Follow the Swarm on Twitter (@greensboroswarm), Facebook (/greensboroswarm) or Instagram (@greensboroswarm).

About the NBA G League – The NBA’s official minor league, the NBA G League prepares players, coaches, officials, trainers and front-office staff for the NBA while acting as the league’s research and development laboratory. Featuring 26 teams with direct affiliations with NBA franchises for the 2017-18 season, the league offers elite professional basketball at an affordable price in a fun, family-friendly atmosphere. An all-time-high 44 percent of all NBA players at the end of the 2016-17 season boasted NBA G League experience. In fostering the league’s connection to the community, its teams, players and staff promote health and wellness, support local needs and interests, and assist in educational development through NBA Cares programs. NBA G League games are available on ESPN’s family of networks and NBA TV.