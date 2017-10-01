Food & Drink
Music
The Arts
News
Opinion
Social life
Local and Live
Event Calendar
Contact
Archives
Food & Drink
Music
The Arts
News
Opinion
Social life
Local and Live
Event Calendar
Contact
Archives
Editor's picks
News
Greensboro Symphony Afterparty at the Carolina Theatre
Katie Murawski
October 1, 2017
0
Michael Truong (left) and Corey Wells (right) getting their pictures taken at the symphony after party
Sam Dempsey (right) and Kayla Colin (left) getting their pictures taken at the symphony after party
Brandon Hunter getting his picture taken at the symphony after party
Gary Spring (right) and Selena Martinez (left) getting their pictures taken at the symphony after party
From right to left- Christopher Thompson, Olivia Gordon, Laura Gonzo, and Sangeetha Shivaji getting their pictures taken at the symphony after party
Photos by YES! Weekly’s newest intern Caleb Choate of Faded Lens Photography
Tags
afterparty
Carolina Theatre
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra
red carpet
red carpet event
Share:
Previous Article
Eight great things to do in the ...
Next Article
Dixie Classic Fair in Winston-Salem NC
Katie Murawski
Related Posts
PressWire
Illusionist Rick Thomas coming to the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro
By
Charles Womack
March 20, 2017
0
News
Wreak Havoc Film Festival: Fear, fright and fun
By
Mark Burger
September 13, 2017
0
Leave a reply
Cancel reply
?>
© Copyright
Womack Newspapers
. All rights reserved.