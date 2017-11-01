Greensboro Symphony Dmitry Sitkovetsky, Conductor presents German Romantics With Nikita Mndoyants, Piano

Nikita Mndoyants, First Prize Winner of the 2016 Cleveland Competition!

(Greensboro, NC) — “There comes a time when a rising talent comes onto the scene so polished that there isn’t much to say other than to simply applaud it. Such is the case in the Carnegie Hall debut of Nikita Mndoyants…” – Donald Hunt, Pianist Magazine.

Don’t miss a dynamic concert featuring Nikta Mndoyants, piano wunderkind and winner of the 2016 Cleveland International Piano Competition! Mndoyants will perform the Brahms Piano Concerto #1 on Nov. 9 and 11 at 8 pm, followed by a performance of Beethoven’s beloved Symphony #7 with the full Greensboro Symphony. The GSO returns to Dana Auditorium for this thrilling concert of Germanic masterpieces, presented in honor of the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

Brahms’s sweeping Piano Concerto #1 depicts sudden and emotional turmoil, reflective of the upheaval in Brahms’s life. A beloved piece of the standard repertoire, the concerto oscillates wildly between the intimacy of a solo piano piece and the unrestrained power of the full Romantic-size orchestra.

Among the most popular of the orchestral repertoire, Beethoven’s Symphony #7 was premiered at a concert for wounded soldiers during the Napoleonic wars. Though the symphony has no name, subtitle or “program,” the second movement has assumed a revered position as one of the most recognizable and stirring marches in the repertoire, while the rest of the symphony is markedly animated and joyful.

Who: Dmitry Sitkovetsky, conductor

Nikita Mndoyants, Piano

The Greensboro Symphony Orchestra

What: Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series – German Romantics

Piano Concerto No.1 op.15 D-minor Johannes Brahms

Symphony No.8 F-major Ludwig Van Beethoven

When: November 9, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

November 11, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Dana Auditorium / Guilford College / 710 Levi Coffin Dr. / Greensboro, NC 27410

Tix: greensborosymphony.org / ticketmaster.com / GSO Box Office: 336-335-5456 x224

Price: $46, $40, $34, Students $6

Thursday, November 09, 2017

Saturday, November 11, 2017

Norman B. Smith, L.L.B. & Carolyn Turner Smith, Ph.D

In honor of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation