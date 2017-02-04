Greensboro Symphony Nate Beversluis, Resident Conductor presents: Dave Bennett From the King of Swing to Rock and Roll!

Spend Valentine’s Day with

the GSO and Dave Bennett!

(GREENSBORO, NC)— Join the Greensboro Symphony this Valentine’s Day with multi-instrument phenomenon, Dave Bennett! From swing to rock and roll, Bennett will bring down the house as he blazes on piano, guitar, clarinet, horn, drums and vocals, and salutes the roots of pop.

Entirely self-taught, Bennett began playing the clarinet at age 10, discovering his natural talent for music and rapidly becoming a clarinet virtuoso. Listening and playing along with Benny Goodman records helped him to form his trademark “swing-style” technique, and by the age of only 14, he was nationally touring with Michigan’s New Reformation Dixieland Band.

Bennett later taught himself electric-guitar, and “boogie-woogie” style piano. His singing inspiration stems from his love for Elvis Presley, Roy Orbison, Johnny Cash and many more of rock and country’s greatest. Bennett has performed with US and Canadian orchestras, and was a featured soloist at Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops in 2013. His playing is described as possessing incredible technique, style, beauty of tone and naturalness—not to mention being extremely fun!

You won’t want to miss the GSO with Dave Bennett, as he plays the music of the legendary Benny Goodman, Count Basie, the Beatles and more–in just one night!

Who: Dave Bennett – Greensboro Symphony Orchestra – Nate Beversluis, conductor

What: Tanger Outlets POPS Series – Dave Bennett: From King of Swing to Rock and Roll!

When: Tues., Feb. 14, 2017 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: Westover Church, 505 Muirs Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price: $46, $40, $34, Students $12

How to get tickets: Call the Symphony Box Office at 336-335-5456 x224, visit the Greensboro Coliseum Box Office or order online at www.ticketmaster.com, or call Ticketmaster at 852-1100

About the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra: Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is the only fully professional orchestral ensemble in the Greater Greensboro area, touching the lives of over 100,000 Piedmont residents with its Masterworks, POPS, Chamber, Holiday and Education concerts. In its 2016-2017 Masterworks series, the GSO features talent from around the world, from newly minted competition winners on the cusp of stardom to universally acclaimed celebrities. The POPS series continues to show the full diversity of the GSO by pulling from country, classic rock and Broadway genres. Through its Chamber series, the GSO gives audiences a more intimate concert experience with the artists as they perform piano and string chamber works. The GSO also continues its Keep Kids in Tune educational programming, which serves over 50,000 children throughout the Piedmont Triad.

For more information please visit the Greensboro Symphony at their website.