Greensboro Symphony Orchestra 2017-2018 Season
Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series
Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series: Not So Classical World Premiere
Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin
September 28 & 30, 2017
HYBRID FILM/ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
WORLD PREMIERE WITH FILMMAKER DAVID DONNELLY
The Carolina Theatre
8:00 PM
Haydn: Overture Lo speziale
Mozart: Violin Concerto in G Major, K.216, Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin
Chopin: Prelude No.15 for string orchestra D flat major (transcription by Dmitry Sitkovetsky)
Borodin: Symphony No.2
Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series: Nikita Mndoyants, piano
November 9 & 11, 2017
FIRST PRIZE WINNER OF 2016 CLEVELAND PIANO COMPETITION
Dana Auditorium
8:00 PM
Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring
Brahms: Piano Concerto No.1 op.15 D minor
Beethoven: Symphony No.7
Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series: Manuel Barrueco, guitar
January 18 & 20, 2018
Dana Auditorium
8:00 PM
Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnole
Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez for guitar & orchestra
Debussy: Iberia
Ravel: Alborado del grazioso
Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series: Brubeck Brothers Quartet
February 22 & 24, 2018
Dana Auditorium
8:00 PM
Bach: Chorale BWV 147 (Transcription by Leopold Stokowski)
Dave Brubeck: Brandenburg Gate
Bach: Brandenburg Concerto #3
Chris Brubeck: Variations on a theme by Bach
Chris Brubeck: Concerto for bass trombone & orchestra
Dave Brubeck: In Your Own Sweet Way/ Koto Song/ Blue Rondo a La Turk/ Take Five
Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series: Brandon Ridenour, trumpet
April 5 & 6, 2018
Dana Auditorium
8:00 PM
Mendelssohn: “Trumpet Overture” C major
Schubert: Fantasy F minor D.940 for orchestra (transcription by Felix Mottl)
Haydn: Trumpet Concerto E flat major
Sibelius: Symphony No.2 D major
Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series: Cho-Liang Lin, violin
May 10 & 12, 2018
CINEMA MUSIC
Dana Auditorium
8:00 PM
Rogers and Hammerstein: South Pacific Overture
Williams: Theme from Schindler’s List for violin & orchestra
Shifrin: Tangos Concertantes for violin & orchestra
Herrmann: Psycho Suite for strings
Rosza: The Thief of Baghdad Suite: Cortège, The Silvermaid’s Dance & The Market at Basra
Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Battle, Victory & Epiloque
Rice Toyota Sitkovetsky & Friends Chamber Series
Friday, November 10, 2017
Nikita Mndoyants, piano
Schubert Duo for violin & piano
Mndoyants Variations on a theme by Paganini for piano solo; Notturno for piano trio
Glinka Grand Sextet for piano & string quintet
Sunday, January 21, 2018, 5pm
Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin
Boccherini La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid for string quintet with 2 celli
Turina Scene Andalouse for viola & piano quintet
Ravel Sonata for violin & cello
De Falla Suite Populaire Espagnole for violin & piano
Boulanger Tango Torero for piano quartet
Friday, February 23, 2018
Brubeck Brothers Quartet
Dave Brubeck Piano pieces
Bach Trio Sonata from Musical Offering
Chris Brubeck Crescent City Suite for woodwind quintet & drums; Dunes at Dawn from Vignettes for Nonet;
Celebration de Vida from Danza del Soul for violin, cello, bass, clarinet, piano, percussion
Saturday, April 7, 2018
Brandon Ridenour, trumpet
Mendelssohn Piano trio
Saint-Saens Septet for trumpet, string quintet & piano
Beatles Eleanor Rigby, Blackbird, Across the Universe, Yesterday & Penny Lane
Friday, May 11, 2018
Cho-Liang Lin, violin
Dvorak | Brahms | Prokofiev
Tanger Outlets POPS Series
Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets POPS Series: Doo Wop Project
October 21, 2017
Westover Church
8:00 PM
These five charismatic, triple threat Broadway stars tear it up, singing classic Doo Wop & Motown songs from the 50’s and 60’s, as well as “Doo Wop-ifying” contemporary hits by Jason Mraz, Amy Winehouse, Adele, Maroon 5 and more!
Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets POPS Series: Broadway to Hollywood
December 30, 2017
Westover Church
8:00 PM
Celebrate the New Year with the Greensboro Symphony, featuring a multimedia tribute to cinema classics & the Great White Way, featuring award winning pianist Richard Glazier and singer Michael Andrew.
Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets POPS Series: Piano Men
February 16, 2018
Westover Church
8:00 PM
Don’t miss the music of pop music’s greatest Piano Men: Elton John and Billy Joel! Featuring a 4-piece band and the Greensboro Symphony, this show will make for a Valentine’s Weekend you won’t forget!
Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets POPS Series: Let’s Groove Tonight!
April 28, 2018
Westover Church
8:00 PM
The POPS season closes with a bang, as we span the eras with the music of Earth Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears and Chicago!