Greensboro Symphony Orchestra 2017-2018 Season

Greensboro Symphony Orchestra Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series

Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series: Not So Classical World Premiere

Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin

September 28 & 30, 2017

HYBRID FILM/ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE

WORLD PREMIERE WITH FILMMAKER DAVID DONNELLY

The Carolina Theatre

8:00 PM

Haydn: Overture Lo speziale

Mozart: Violin Concerto in G Major, K.216, Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin

Chopin: Prelude No.15 for string orchestra D flat major (transcription by Dmitry Sitkovetsky)

Borodin: Symphony No.2

Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series: Nikita Mndoyants, piano

November 9 & 11, 2017

FIRST PRIZE WINNER OF 2016 CLEVELAND PIANO COMPETITION

Dana Auditorium

8:00 PM

Bach: Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring

Brahms: Piano Concerto No.1 op.15 D minor

Beethoven: Symphony No.7



Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series: Manuel Barrueco, guitar

January 18 & 20, 2018

Dana Auditorium

8:00 PM

Rimsky-Korsakov: Capriccio Espagnole

Rodrigo: Concierto de Aranjuez for guitar & orchestra

Debussy: Iberia

Ravel: Alborado del grazioso



Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series: Brubeck Brothers Quartet

February 22 & 24, 2018

Dana Auditorium

8:00 PM

Bach: Chorale BWV 147 (Transcription by Leopold Stokowski)

Dave Brubeck: Brandenburg Gate

Bach: Brandenburg Concerto #3

Chris Brubeck: Variations on a theme by Bach

Chris Brubeck: Concerto for bass trombone & orchestra

Dave Brubeck: In Your Own Sweet Way/ Koto Song/ Blue Rondo a La Turk/ Take Five



Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series: Brandon Ridenour, trumpet

April 5 & 6, 2018

Dana Auditorium

8:00 PM

Mendelssohn: “Trumpet Overture” C major

Schubert: Fantasy F minor D.940 for orchestra (transcription by Felix Mottl)

Haydn: Trumpet Concerto E flat major

Sibelius: Symphony No.2 D major



Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets Masterworks Series: Cho-Liang Lin, violin

May 10 & 12, 2018

CINEMA MUSIC

Dana Auditorium

8:00 PM

Rogers and Hammerstein: South Pacific Overture

Williams: Theme from Schindler’s List for violin & orchestra

Shifrin: Tangos Concertantes for violin & orchestra

Herrmann: Psycho Suite for strings

Rosza: The Thief of Baghdad Suite: Cortège, The Silvermaid’s Dance & The Market at Basra

Korngold: The Adventures of Robin Hood: Battle, Victory & Epiloque

Rice Toyota Sitkovetsky & Friends Chamber Series

Friday, November 10, 2017

Nikita Mndoyants, piano

Schubert Duo for violin & piano

Mndoyants Variations on a theme by Paganini for piano solo; Notturno for piano trio

Glinka Grand Sextet for piano & string quintet

Sunday, January 21, 2018, 5pm

Dmitry Sitkovetsky, violin

Boccherini La musica notturna delle strade di Madrid for string quintet with 2 celli

Turina Scene Andalouse for viola & piano quintet

Ravel Sonata for violin & cello

De Falla Suite Populaire Espagnole for violin & piano

Boulanger Tango Torero for piano quartet

Friday, February 23, 2018

Brubeck Brothers Quartet

Dave Brubeck Piano pieces

Bach Trio Sonata from Musical Offering

Chris Brubeck Crescent City Suite for woodwind quintet & drums; Dunes at Dawn from Vignettes for Nonet;

Celebration de Vida from Danza del Soul for violin, cello, bass, clarinet, piano, percussion

Saturday, April 7, 2018

Brandon Ridenour, trumpet

Mendelssohn Piano trio

Saint-Saens Septet for trumpet, string quintet & piano

Beatles Eleanor Rigby, Blackbird, Across the Universe, Yesterday & Penny Lane

Friday, May 11, 2018

Cho-Liang Lin, violin

Dvorak | Brahms | Prokofiev

Tanger Outlets POPS Series

Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets POPS Series: Doo Wop Project

October 21, 2017

Westover Church

8:00 PM

These five charismatic, triple threat Broadway stars tear it up, singing classic Doo Wop & Motown songs from the 50’s and 60’s, as well as “Doo Wop-ifying” contemporary hits by Jason Mraz, Amy Winehouse, Adele, Maroon 5 and more!

Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets POPS Series: Broadway to Hollywood

December 30, 2017

Westover Church

8:00 PM

Celebrate the New Year with the Greensboro Symphony, featuring a multimedia tribute to cinema classics & the Great White Way, featuring award winning pianist Richard Glazier and singer Michael Andrew.

Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets POPS Series: Piano Men

February 16, 2018

Westover Church

8:00 PM

Don’t miss the music of pop music’s greatest Piano Men: Elton John and Billy Joel! Featuring a 4-piece band and the Greensboro Symphony, this show will make for a Valentine’s Weekend you won’t forget!

Greensboro Symphony Tanger Outlets POPS Series: Let’s Groove Tonight!

April 28, 2018

Westover Church

8:00 PM

The POPS season closes with a bang, as we span the eras with the music of Earth Wind & Fire, Blood Sweat & Tears and Chicago!