Greensboro Wins National 2017 Digital Cities Survey Award

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2017)

GREENSBORO, NC (November 13, 2018) – The City of Greensboro has been named one of the top-ranked digital city governments by The Center for Digital Government (CDG), a national research and advisory institute focused on information technology polices and best practices in state and local government. The annual survey recognizes cities using technology to improve citizen services, enhance transparency and encourage citizen engagement. Greensboro edged out Kansas City, MO and Sacramento, CA, ranking third place among cities with a 250,000-499,999 population.

“Greensboro continues to look for ways to improve our digital footprint with innovative technology,” says Jane Nickles, director of Greensboro’s Information Technology Department. “In addition to creating an open data portal to increase transparency, we are working to become a gigabit community that will make Greensboro more attractive and competitive for future business opportunities.”

The Center for Digital Government credited Greensboro as being one of 10 cities invited to participate in Envision America 2017, a workshop focused on developing smart city initiatives. Greensboro also stood out for its mobile progress including the TransLoc Rider app that allows real-time tracking of city buses and its Parkmobile app that allows drivers to pay to park at all meters and parking lots using the online mobile payment system. The City is also working together with High Point and Guilford County to develop a mobile application that will allow users to search for parks and trails based on available amenities, distance or location.

The top ranked cities will receive an award at the National League of Cities’ annual conference in Charlotte this week. This is the third Digital Cities Survey Award for Greensboro. Additional information can be found on the Digital Communities website.