Greensboro’s ladies arm wrestling league hosts season opener

The Feb. 4 GRAWL Brawl will benefit My Sister Susan’s House

The Greensboro Arm Wrestling League (GRAWL) will host its 2017 season opener, GRAWL Brawl IV: Battle of the Stars, Feb. 4 at Geeksboro, 2134 Lawndale Ave., Greensboro. Proceeds from the event will benefit My Sister Susan’s House, a Youth Focus program that provides services for young pregnant women and their children.

GRAWL Brawl IV will be a battle for geek supremacy, to decide once and for all, which universe is the greatest: Star Wars or Star Trek? The brawl will feature lady arm wrestlers Han Yolo, Chewbecki, Ewok Princess Wickette, Dark Slayer, Vulcan Priestess K’Pau, Captain Painway, and Beverly Crush-HER. Boba Fetish PSYCHO Therapist will wrestle on behalf of My Sister Susan’s House.

DJ84 will be spinning beats throughout the show and guest judges for the evening will be News & Record columnist Susan Ladd, world champion body painters Scott Fray and Madelyn Greco and WFMY Good Morning Show anchor Lauren Melvin.

Admission is $6. Audience members are encouraged to donate more money throughout the event by contributing to their favorite wrestlers. Doors open at 8 pm. Arm wrestling begins at 9 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.geeksboro.com/tix-merch/grawliv or at the door.

About GRAWL

GRAWL is an all-volunteer organization that aims to help its community through badass, progressive theatrical events. Our colorful lady arm wrestlers entertain the crowds while raising money for Greensboro nonprofits. For more information, visit www.greensboroarmwrestling.or.