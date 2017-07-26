Greensboro’s National Dance Day to take place at LeBauer Park July 29

Park Will Host First Annual celebration for official National Dance Day holiday

GREENSBORO (July 26, 2017) – On Saturday, July 29, Greensboro Downtown Parks will host Greensboro’s National Dance Day, a celebration of Greensboro’s rich diversity. The family-friendly event will feature interactive dance performances, music, and food at LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St. The event is free and open to the public. Greensboro’s National Dance Day schedule will include Latin, Jewish and Indian dance performances, as well as Line Dancing and Breakdancing. Programming and Marketing Manager Jenna Lacey states “Our mission is to embrace creative thinking cross-culturally through dance and feature some of the many organizations and individuals who represent Greensboro’s international dance community.”

Greensboro’s National Dance Day is made possible in partnership with The Weaver Foundation, The Club at Green Valley, The Club at Oak Branch, FaithAction International House, Casa Azul of Greensboro, Artistika Night Club, and Carey Sound.

For more information about Greensboro Downtown Parks, visit www.greensborodowntownparks.org .