Groove Jam VI at Doodad Farm

By: Olivia Willams

On Sept. 16, The Doodad Farm held their annual Groove Jam in Greensboro, North Carolina, benefiting Greensboro Urban Ministry. Various musicians from the Triad donated their time and provided the music for the day along with several vendors and food trucks and even a local body painter. Donations were taken in form of canned goods and the admission at the gate for the ministry. The day was kicked off at 2 p.m. on the YES! Weekly stage with the Ladies Auxiliary playing the first set. The line up for the day included The Ladies Auxilary, Abe Reid, Seth Williams & Terry VunCannon, Gooseberry Jam, Marcus Horth Band, Bump & Logie, The Mighty Fairlanes and closing out the day-long event Rich Lerner & The Groove. The Peas & Karrots and The Aldermans also switched off playing the 15-minute setup time between the acts. All in all, it was a beautiful day for an even better event. Many people donated their time and talent to this event that brought the community together to raise money and donate food for The Greensboro Urban Ministry.

For more information on the Annual Groove Jam go to The Doodad Farm Facebook to get updated on the next Groove Jam and more events held at The Doodad Farm