GTCC MUSIC ENSEMBLE TO PRESENT SPRING CONCERT APRIL 28

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The GTCC Music Ensemble will present its annual spring concert at 7 p.m. Friday, April 28 in the Entertainment Technology auditorium, located on the first floor of the H4 Building on the High Point Campus, 901 S. Main Street. Tickets are available at highpointtheatre.com or at the door one hour before the show.

The concert will feature a variety of songs from three bands, including selections from Al Green, Miranda Lambert, Phish, Five Finger Death Punch, The Black Keys, Beyonce, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and Chris Stapleton. There also will be several original songs performed by the students in each ensemble.

The 21-person ensemble consists of music and Entertainment Technology students and is led by Dr. Mark Wheeler, and Mark Dillon, an instructor in the music program at GTCC. The ensemble students present up to three programs each academic year to showcase their talents and accomplishments. Please come out and support GTCC’s talented students.

What: GTCC Music Ensemble Spring Concert

When: 7 p.m. Friday, April 28

Where: Entertainment Technology auditorium, H4 Building, High Point Campus, 901 S. Main Street

Admission: $5 GTCC students; $10 GTCC faculty/staff; $15 general public. Tickets available at highpointtheatre.com or at the door one hour before the show.

Information: www.gtcc.edu

