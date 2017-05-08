GTCC RECEIVES GRANT TO SUPPORT WELDING AND MACHINING

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The Golden LEAF Foundation has awarded Guilford Technical Community College with a $650,000 grant to help support the college’s training efforts in the areas of welding and machining.

The grant will provide funding for GTCC’s expansion of its welding and machining programs in the college’s new Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM), which is expected to open in spring 2018. The grant will fund the purchase of additional welding booths, cutting stations, and industrial robotic welders to satisfy training needs for the college’s current industrial base.

“The Golden LEAF grant will allow the college to increase its capacity and satisfy the needs of business and industry to grow a skilled workforce,” said Dr. Randy Parker, president of GTCC.

“Golden LEAF is pleased to support building the talent, knowledge and skills for the workforce in Guilford and surrounding counties through the college’s Center for Advanced Manufacturing,” said Dan Gerlach, Golden LEAF president. “Our funding will help prepare more workers at a faster rate for good-paying welding and machining jobs in the area.”

CAM will provide needed space to support area workforce training needs. GTCC expects to increase course offerings for curriculum, continuing education and specialized education programs. Current facilities do not allow the college to support all requests for training for non-credit students.

Located at 6012 Gate City Blvd in Greensboro, CAM will house GTCC’s transportation, machining, and welding.

The Golden LEAF Foundation is a nonprofit organization established in 1999 to help transform North Carolina’s economy. The Foundation receives a portion of North Carolina’s funds from the 1998 Master Settlement Agreement with cigarette manufacturers and places special emphasis on assisting tobacco-dependent, economically distressed and/or rural communities across the state. The Golden LEAF Foundation works in partnership with governmental entities, educational institutions, economic development organizations and nonprofits to achieve its mission. The foundation has awarded 1,468 grants worth over $728 million since its inception. To learn more about applying for a grant, visit www.goldenleaf.org or call 888.684.8404.

Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the NC Community College System. GTCC serves more than 35,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at www.gtcc.edu.