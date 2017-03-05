GTCC, UNC GREENSBORO CHOSEN FOR NATIONAL INITIATIVE TO CLOSE ACHIEVEMENT GAPS

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Two Guilford County educational institutions have been selected to take part in a national initiative to help close achievement gaps in higher education.

Guilford Technical Community College (GTCC) and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNC Greensboro) have joined the Frontier Set, comprised of 31 educational institutions in the country, to improve student outcomes and better prepare new generations of students for the college experience.

The Frontier Set is a new model of partnership and sharing best practices to improve student outcomes in higher education. The network brings together a diverse set of high-performing two-and four-year colleges, organizations, and state systems that are already pioneers in transforming the way they operate to improve student success in learning, credential/degree completion, and transition to the labor market.

The Frontier Set is an integral part of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s effort to increase postsecondary credential and degree attainment.

Frontier Set members have committed to document, collaborate, and share best practices to improve not only their individual performance but to also spur collective progress. By facilitating knowledge sharing within and across sectors, the Frontier Set helps institutions avoid “reinventing the wheel” of promising practices and instead draws on experience from others about what works and why it works for improving student success.

As Frontier Set Colleges, GTCC and UNCG have committed to:

Integrating key solutions within broader efforts to strengthen pathways to completion/transfer, including:

o Redesigned advising

o Enhanced Digital Learning & Courseware

o Strengthened developmental education

Engage with the Frontier Set Network

Build a strong implementation and network engagement team

Accelerate improvements in student success and strengthen capacities for sustained reform

Submit data and set targets on near-term and long-term key performance indicators

GTCC and UNCG have demonstrated commitment to making significant increases in student success rates.

In 2011, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation selected GTCC to join Completion by Design (CbD), a national five-year initiative to increase student completion. GTCC was the lead school among five North Carolina community colleges selected for the initiative. As part of (CbD), GTCC has been developing and implementing guided pathways and reforms to increase student completion including:

Restructuring programs of study to better align with university and employer expectations

Implementing reforms designed to help students accelerate into programs of study

Improving students’ front door-experience including redesigning orientation and implementing programs to help GED and Adult High School graduates transition to college

Reshaping advising to become a more proactive, faculty-centered model.

“We want students to stay in school, succeed in their courses, complete a credential, and get a good job or continue their education,” said GTCC President Randy Parker. “Guilford Tech is a national leader in developing and implementing guided pathways to help students reach those goals. The Frontier Set extends the work that began with Completion by Design and provides an opportunity to collaborate with other two- and four-year institutions to provide the best strategies to expand educational technology, ensure expert advising, and prepare students to be college-ready and successful. We believe being selected along with UNCG provides a great impetus to develop stronger collaborative opportunities for our mutual students, and with UNCG as our largest transfer institution, we look forward to building on our current relationship.”

Dr. Dana Dunn, Provost at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro added: “We are proud to be part of the Frontier Set and to partner with GTCC to improve student college preparedness and success. We have a commitment to student success and a track record of closing the gaps for Pell eligible students. Participating in the Frontier Project will enable us to further this work by partnering on innovative new programs, ranging from leveraging technology to improve the teaching and learning experience, to enhanced advising and academic support programs tailored to the needs of our students.”

Below is a complete list of Frontier Set members:

Arizona State University (AZ) Claflin University (SC) College of Staten Island (NY) Columbia Basin College (WA) Davidson County Community College (NC) Delaware State University (DE) Fayetteville State University (NC) Florida International University (FL) Georgia State University (GA) Guilford Technical Community College (NC) Indian River State College (FL) Jackson State University (MS) Johnson C. Smith University (NC) Lorain County Community College (OH) Miami Dade College (FL) Morehouse College (GA) New Jersey City University (NJ) Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (WI) Northern Arizona University (AZ) Portland State University (OR) Sam Houston State University (TX) San Jacinto College (TX) Santa Fe College (FL) Sinclair Community College (OH) Tennessee Board of Regents (TN) The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley (TX) University of Central Florida (FL) University of North Carolina-Greensboro (NC) University System of Georgia (GA) Wake Technical Community College (NC) William Rainey Harper College (IL)

###

Guilford Technical Community College is the fourth largest of 58 institutions in the NC Community College System. GTCC serves more than 40,000 students annually from five campuses and a Small Business Center. Learn more at www.gtcc.edu.

About The University of North Carolina at Greensboro 0 The University of North Carolina at Greensboro, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a high-research activity university as classified by the Carnegie Foundation. Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC system institutions, UNCG is one of the most diverse universities in the state with more than 19,600 students and 2,500 faculty and staff members representing more than 90 nationalities. With 86 undergraduate degrees in over 100 areas of study, as well as 52 master’s and 28 doctoral programs, UNCG is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in education, health and wellness, the performing arts, business and the arts and sciences, among others. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.