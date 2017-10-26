“Guilford County 4-H’ers Wow at the 150th Anniversary of the NC State Fair”

When you think of 4-H do you think livestock, baking and leadership? Do you think of the State Fair? Guilford County 4-H is all this and more! On Friday, October 13th Guilford County 4-H member Erin Dillon, 17, opened the State Fair at the ribbon cutting ceremony alongside her fellow 4-H State Council officers and dignitaries from across the state. Erin, who holds the State 4-H Office of Reporter, remarked how exciting and rewarding it was to represent Guilford County in the company of community and state leaders from the NC House of Representatives, NC A&T State University, NC State University, and even Miss North Carolina!

Later in the day and still in her black dress and pearls, Erin participated in the tobacco stringing demonstration, having learned how to string tobacco from her grandfather.

Guilford County 4-H was also heavily represented in the livestock show ring with 4-Hers placing in goats, lambs and sheep. Together McKenzie and Noah Beeson showed over 15 times and sisters Susanna, Elizabeth, and Lydia Dean represented a family with over 8 years of experience in the ring!

Callie Hoyt, 9, took a delicious and creative approach to the fair and entered brownies and displayed a piece of handmade wheel-thrown pottery.

Creativity also reigned in the State 4-H Hay Bale Decorating contest. Northern 4-H Club took 5th place with their entry with the theme “4-H Grows Here”.

Peggie Lewis Joyce, Guilford County 4-H Agent, expressed her enthusiasm with the 4-H’ers participating in the fair livestock showing stating, “The life lessons learned through showing livestock is immeasurable! While in and out of the show ring the youth apply positive stress management strategies, learn about nutrition/care of the animal, and build healthy relationships and friendships with others.” She continues as she comments, “As for Miss Erin Dillon, we cannot be prouder for her to represent Guilford County and 4-H as the NC 4-H State Reporter!”

Back home from Raleigh, Guilford County 4-Hers continue to take on leadership roles in their schools and clubs. 4-H Agent with NC A&T State University, Sadie Payne, wants people to know that everyone can be involved in 4-H, even if writing code and engineering robots are more your style than the sweet smell of the show ring. 4-H is more than keeping up with the times as they have clubs focused on STEM fields, Public Speaking and Healthy Living. Something to excite everyone!

To get involved in 4-H as a member or volunteer contact Peggie Lewis Joyce, Sadie Payne, or Lauren Taubert at the Guilford County 4-H office, 336.641.2400. 4-H Grows Here!