GYC Now Collecting Men’s and Women’s Formal Wear

GREENSBORO, NC (March 1, 2017) – Now through March 17, the Greensboro Youth Council (GYC) is collecting new and gently used men’s and women’s formal wear and accessories for its Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads programs. The items will be donated to local teens who might not otherwise we able to afford a prom outfit this season.

Camille’s Closet has collected dresses for local teens for years, but this is the first year GYC is soliciting menswear items. GYC needs formal dresses, men’s dress shirts, dress shoes, ties, bowties, purses and jewelry. New or gently used items can be dropped off at the following locations:

GYC Office : 501 Yanceyville St., Mondays through Thursdays, 4-6 pm

: 501 Yanceyville St., Mondays through Thursdays, 4-6 pm Cheshire Center : 2500 N. Church St., Mondays through Fridays, 9 am to 4 pm

: 2500 N. Church St., Mondays through Fridays, 9 am to 4 pm Greensboro Cultural Center : 200 N. Davie St., Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 am to 8 pm and weekends 1-6 pm

: 200 N. Davie St., Mondays through Fridays, 8:30 am to 8 pm and weekends 1-6 pm Lewis Community Recreation Center: 3110 Forest Lawn Dr., Mondays through Fridays, 10 am to 8 pm and Saturdays 10 am to 5 pm

Any local teenager may pick out an outfit during the shopping days, which will be held in April. No registration is required. For more information on donating a dress or how to receive an outfit, call 336-373-4351 or visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/CamillesCloset.