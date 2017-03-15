HABITAT FOR HUMANITY OF GREATER GREENSBORO “COLLEGIATE CHALLENGE” UNDERWAY

GREENSBORO, N.C. – – Basketball teams aren’t the only ones representing their universities during this mad month of March. While 132 teams prepare to compete in the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Division I Basketball Championships, those from five universities are working on Habitat Greensboro houses as part of the Habitat for Humanity “collegiate challenge,” the local affiliate of the international organization announced today. Founded in 1987, Habitat Greensboro celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.

Stereotypical spring break activities for college students include warm, often seaside climates with copious quantities of celebration, but not all college students choose that spring break plan. Many strive for a more meaningful, fulfilling experience, and that’s the case for five universities with teams in Greensboro this month. For more than 25 years, Habitat for Humanity has provided spring break opportunities for high school and college-age students. Since its inception in the late 1980s, more than 250,000 students have committed to building safe, affordable homes throughout the United States through the collegiate challenge.

“We’re always grateful to the many fine young men and women from colleges across the United States that choose to forgo standard spring break activities for a more meaningful experience,” Habitat Greensboro CEO Maria Hanlin said. “These college students are clearly committed to making the world a better place, and we appreciate their contribution to our efforts to make Greensboro a better community one home at a time.”

Students representing Eastern University (Wayne, Pa.), Widener University (Chester, Pa.), the University of Rochester (N.Y.), Kutztown University of Pennsylvania (Kutztown, Pa.) and Hamilton College (Clinton, N.Y.) are spending a week in Greensboro this month working with Habitat Greensboro on either new construction, home renovations or at the Habitat ReStore in Gate City Boulevard. The University of Rochester and Kutztown University teams are in town this week, and their efforts are focused on building a floor system in a soon-to-be home for a Habitat family. The collegiate challenge concludes next week when the team from Hamilton College will be in the Gate City.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro: Founded in 1987 by four Christians in response to their Habitat experience in Peru, Habitat Greensboro, with the help of some 5,900 volunteers and 30 staff, renovates and repairs some 20 homes each year. Since its inception, Habitat of Greater Greensboro has completed 469 homes in Greensboro as well as 429 in the countries of Honduras and Jordan. Habitat for Humanity partners with families that have steady employment for one year, participate in a thorough credit analysis, attend educational classes on budgeting and home repair and contribute 350 hours of sweat equity. Homeowners purchase their homes from Habitat at no-profit and with interest-free financing. Habitat then serves as the mortgage lender providing life-of-the-loan zero percent financing and loan servicing. For more information, please visit www.habitatgreensboro.org. Connect with Habitat of Greater Greensboro through social media: follow on Twitter: @HabitatGSO and Instagram: @Habitat_GSO and like on Facebook: www.facebook.com/habitatgreensboro.

About Habitat for Humanity: – Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in nearly 1,400 communities throughout the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit www.Habitat.org.