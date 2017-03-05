HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE, WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP DEDICATE TOURNAMENT’S “KEY TO WYN” COTTAGE FOR HABITAT FAMILY

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Six months ago, the building was called “Key to Wyn” and designed to resemble a beachside cottage one might lease from Wyndham Worldwide, the title sponsor of the Wyndham Championship PGA TOUR event. Today, that same building is a house in a Greensboro neighborhood that was dedicated today as a new Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro home, the organizations announced today.

“Key to Wyn” is a fan amenity created by Wyndham Worldwide several years ago to illustrate the Wyndham hospitality experience through the PGA TOUR event. Fans are given a hotel key card upon entering “Key to Wyn,” and they insert the key into hotel-style doors. If the door opens, the fan wins a prize from Wyndham Worldwide or one of its partners.

Wyndham Worldwide’s “Wyndham Green Program” focuses on reducing environmental impact, and last year, the “Key to Wyn” construction process was revised to help the environment and a Piedmont Triad family at the same time. After last year’s Wyndham Championship, the “Key to Wyn” cottage was carefully disassembled, loaded onto trucks and delivered to the Habitat for Humanity build site in Northeast Greensboro where it is now a new home for Kadiatu, Joseph and their growing family.

“You look at this home, you look at the houses here, it’s like a dream to most of us, but now it’s a reality for my family,” Joseph said. “It’s our house; it’s real – I can really feel it. We have a house, and we are gonna move in here. It’s a dream come true. Thanks to everybody – thanks to the Wyndham Championship, to Habitat and all the volunteers and anybody else that contributed to this project. I want to say thanks to everybody.”

“This is a really special day,” Wyndham Championship tournament director Mark Brazil said. “We’re honored to be a part of what this day represents; the best part of working on this project has been meeting Kadiatu, Joseph and their son, Justin. On behalf of the entire Wyndham Championship family, congratulations to our new homeowners, and thank you to Habitat Greensboro for allowing us to be part of this wonderful celebration.”

Habitat for Humanity partners with families that have had steady employment for one year, participate in a thorough credit analysis, attend educational classes on budgeting and home repair and contribute 350 hours of sweat equity. Homeowners purchase their homes from Habitat at no profit and with interest-free financing. Habitat then serves as the mortgage lender providing life-of-the-loan zero-percent financing and loan servicing to Habitat homeowners.

“This partnership with Wyndham Worldwide and the Wyndham Championship has been wonderful for us,” Habitat Greensboro director of development Daintry O’Brien said. “We are thrilled to dedicate the “Key to Wyn” building which is now a new home for Kadiatu, Joseph and Justin. Working with the Wyndham staff has been such a great experience as we worked together to plan the design, construction, de-construction and rebuild this beautiful house. We thank everyone at the Wyndham Championship and Wyndham Worldwide for this incredible donation.”

“Key to Wyn” was created to showcase the vast variety of properties offered by Wyndham Worldwide and its related business units. It has taken on multiple forms since the fan amenity’s debut in 2010. The original version featured an open-air hotel lobby that one might find at a resort on a tropical island. In 2014, “Key to Wyn” transitioned to a mountain ski lodge featuring frigid indoor conditions with a fireplace, cozy couches and skiing simulators. Outside, pine trees and August snow greeted guests who walked over a creek to enter the building. This year, “Key to Wyn” once again featured warm climates with a beachside-cottage theme. Regardless of the type of Wyndham property “Key to Wyn” features, two constants have remained: signature Wyndham hospitality and a chance to win a prize.

About Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro: Founded in 1987 by four Christians in response to their Habitat experience in Peru, Habitat Greensboro, with the help of some 5,900 volunteers and 30 staff, renovates and repairs some 20 homes each year. Since its inception, Habitat of Greater Greensboro has completed 469 homes in Greensboro as well as 429 in the countries of Honduras and Jordan. Habitat for Humanity partners with families that have steady employment for one year, participate in a thorough credit analysis, attend educational classes on budgeting and home repair and contribute 350 hours of sweat equity. Homeowners purchase their homes from Habitat at no-profit and with interest-free financing. Habitat then serves as the mortgage lender providing life-of-the-loan zero percent financing and loan servicing.

About the Wyndham Championship: Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors.

