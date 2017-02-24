Harley-Davidson of Greensboro Announces Plans for New Location

The Greensboro Harley-Davidson® dealership is planning to relocate the business to better serve customers.

Harley-Davidson of Greensboro is excited to announce the pending relocation of their motorcycle dealership. Since the dealership was established in 1937, it has undergone several location and name changes. Most recently, they began looking for a location within their assigned territory that would be more central and convenient for their customers. With the bypasses nearly complete and the upward trending growth pattern in Greensboro and High Point, they targeted their search along the border of both cities where their highest density of customers reside. This would give them the opportunity to bridge both communities and enhance their accessibility.

They identified a piece of property in High Point a mere 350 feet from the Greensboro city line that would require annexing and rezoning on N.C. Highway 68. The Planning & Zoning Commission as well as the High Point City Council are currently reviewing their request and Harley-Davidson of Greensboro is hopeful for a decision that will result in moving forward.

Along with the location change, they will also be changing the dealership’s name. Although they are eager to share this information, they are not prepared to release the details at this time.

Harley-Davidson of Greensboro is excited to build a state-of-the-art facility that will accommodate more inventory, improve efficiency and better serve their customers both now and in the future. Stay tuned for additional details and confirmed relocation dates. They will continue to operate at their current location, 538 Farragut Street, until the new facility officially opens.