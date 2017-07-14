Harris Teeter Celebrates Greensboro, N.C. Fuel Center Opening with $0.20 per Gallon Fuel Discount

Matthews, N.C. – Harris Teeter is proud to welcome customers to its Adams Farm Fuel Center on Friday, July 21, 2017 as the company celebrates its grand opening with a $0.20 off per gallon fuel promotion.

The Fuel Center, which is located in close proximity to the Adams Farm Harris Teeter, will offer customers $0.03 off per gallon every day with the use of a VIC card, but shoppers are encouraged to fill up during the grand opening when the Center will feature a special $0.20 off per gallon discount July 21-23, 2017.

This location is Harris Teeter’s first fuel center in Greensboro, N.C. The company operates 14 other fuel centers, 11 of which are located in North Carolina.

At each of its Fuel Centers, Harris Teeter strives to provide customers an excellent experience through high-quality products and great customer service.