Harry Kahuna’s Tiki Grill Having Holiday Hula Show

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2017)

Winston Salem NC – Harry Kahuna’s Tiki Grill, located at 5232 Robinhood Village Dr., Robinhood Village in Winston-Salem, is excited to announce their first Holiday Hula Show Sat., Dec. 16. Hula Carolina will present a traditional luau performance with traditional dances and music along with some great audience participation. This one-hour performance includes a traditional luau fare dinner that includes Kahula pulled pork, coconut curry rice, fried plantains, fritters and house salad. Seats are $45 each and include the show, dinner and photo opportunities at the end.

Now through Black Friday you can purchase a family four pack for only $150.00

For more information and how to purchase tickets visit Harry Kahuna’s Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/events/162447197829945/

Harry Kahuna’s Tiki Grill is a new restaurant in Robinhood Village offering island bbq, burgers and other beach favorites. 5232 Robinhood Village Dr., Winston Salem NC 27106 – 336-448-0354