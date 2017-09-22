HIGH POINT, N.C.–To kick off the fall season, the High Point Museum and the High Point Historical Society invite the community to “Hear Spooky Tales Two Ways – On A Walk or In A Park.” And both are fundraisers for the High Point Historical Society.

On two consecutive Thursdays (Sept. 28 and Oct.5), the High Point Historical Society is hosting High Point City Ghost Tours. The tours, created and led by Carolina History & Haunts, combine High Point history and local legends. The walking tours are family and dog-friendly but are best suited for children aged 8 and above. The tours will depart from Brown Truck Brewery, 1234 N. Main Street, High Point, at 7 p.m. and last 75 minutes. Wings & Fins food truck will be at Brown Truck Brewery both nights.

The cost is free for High Point Historical Society 1859 Club Members and for all other High Point Historical Society members, it is $10 per person and $20 per person for the general public. To make your reservation contact Teresa Loflin at teresa.loflin@highpointnc.gov or 336-883-3022. Space is limited!

Our sixth annual Ghost Stories in the Park will be held Saturday, October 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in our Historical Park. Bring chairs and blankets to sit and listen to the family-friendly, frightening and amusing ghost stories. Snacks including smores and popcorn will be for sale. There will be pumpkin painting and decorating available for a small fee. Enjoy corn hole, sidewalk chalk, and a Halloween photo booth. Paul’s Magic will be doing face painting from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Admission is free and costumes are welcome.

Cynthia Moore Brown will weave her magic through local ghost stories and folktales. A native of North Carolina, Brown specializes in North Carolina history mysteries. She is an acclaimed performer and educator. She has written several books including Folktales & Ghost Stories of NC Piedmont and Folklore and Food (available in the Museum Store).

“This is one of our most popular fall programs,” Edith Brady, Museum Director, said. “And is enjoyed by people of all ages.”

