High Point Arts Council hosting Beach Ball Party

The High Point Arts Council is thrilled to once again be hosting their annual Beach Ball Party this year at the Centennial Station Arts Center on Saturday, May 20, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.. This year’s Beach Ball will feature live music by EnVision, food trucks, dancing, as well as the Centennial Station’s cash bar. Reservations for Beach Ball are $20 per person and can be purchased over the phone at 336-889-ARTS or in person at the Centennial Station Arts Center between 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday thru Friday.

Entertaining the Triad for the past twenty years and bringing some of the best party music to events across the United States, EnVision always delivers a high quality performance that consists of their near perfect renditions of top hits and choreographed dances. Specializing in hits from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, EnVision encompasses a wide variety of genres including R&B, beach, Motown, as well as funk and jazz. Pairing smooth vocals and rhythms with an impressive backing band, the High Point Arts Council is excited to hosting EnVision for this year’s Beach Ball Party.

This year’s food options will be supplied by King Queen Haitian Cuisine and Danny’s Famous Rib Express. From fried plantains to BBQ chicken, the food options for this year’s Beach Ball will feature an eclectic menu that will pair perfectly with the beach party inside. For more information or to make your reservations for this year’s Beach Ball Party, contact the High Point Arts Council at 336-889-ARTS or at programs@highpointarts.org.

***