High Point Arts Council’s Fifth Friday Open Mic Night 

Join the High Point Arts Council on Fri., Mar. 31, from 7-10 p.m. for the next Fifth Friday Open Mic Night at the Centennial Station Arts Center in downtown High Point. Fifth Friday Open Mic Night will consist of nine different performers and is free to the public.

“Open Mic Nights at the Arts Center have proven in the past to be one of the best opportunities for local musicians to connect with their surrounding community. All of the nine performance slots for this event have already been filled by new artists that have never performed at a previous Fifth Friday Open Mic Night,” commented Clint Bowman. All nine slots are filled on a first-come,-first-served basis by artists who called ahead to reserve a slot. “As a result of reserving slots in this manner, Fifth Friday Open Mic Night is always full of new artists that perform a wide variety of musical genres. From singer-songwriters to five piece bands, audience members get the chance to connect with a new local artist or group of artists every twenty minutes.”

The Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial St. in High Point. The bar will also be open for this event with drink specials and plenty of pub mix to go around. For more information about Fifth Friday Open Mic Night contact the Clint Bowman, Programs Coordinator, at programs@highpointarts.org or at 336-889-2787 ext. 26.