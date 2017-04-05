HIGH POINT CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU ANNOUNCES FOUNDATION

HIGH POINT, N.C., – The High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau (HPCVB) has established a new non-profit 501 (c) 3 foundation in addition to its 501 (c) 6 organization to broaden its outreach in the High Point community. The HPCVB Foundation will be able to form partnerships, seek funding, and operate to enhance education, artistic, scientific, and historical activities as it relates to tourism in High Point. Like the 501 (c) 6 organization, the 501 (c) 3 foundation will not use taxpayer funds to enhance tourism in High Point.

“The High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau has become more transformational rather than transactional in terms of our visioning and scope of work. Our partners in the community need our help to open doors to explore growth opportunities in High Point that will enhance tourism,” says Tim Mabe, President and CEO of High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Ideally, we would like to position ourselves to be able to fund the development of projects that improve year-round visitation to High Point but do not restrict our 501 (c) 6 organization’s operating and marketing budget.”

“Having the option of using resources from a non-profit 501 (c) 3 foundation makes for better fiscal planning throughout the year when opportunities may arise for partnerships and funding of tourism initiatives, whether short-term or long-term projects,” he added. “Historically, we have a strong brand in furniture, design, art, and manufacturing in High Point that we would like to open doors for new sources of funding for projects that enhance our brand. The implementation and timing of the foundation expands our ability to help High Point grow and thrive as a year-round visitor destination.”

Mabe said that the establishment of the non-profit 501 (c) 3 foundation allows tax deductible, or partially tax deductible, contributions to be made to support some of the initiatives of the Convention & Visitors Bureau.

# # #

About the High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau: The High Point Convention & Visitors Bureau (HPCVB) is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote and encourage economic development in High Point through travel and tourism. The HPCVB works closely with meeting planners to bring events to High Point and to enhance their experience here, providing white glove assistance with event planning tasks including registration, transportation, and coordination among various venues. These services ensure that every group event will be successful down to the last detail because we want each visitor to make yourself at home. Established by state legislation in 1984, the HPCVB is an independent 501(c) 6 nonprofit organization funded by a self-imposed three percent room occupancy tax on local hotels. No taxpayer funds – city, county or state – are used to fund the HPCVB. The Regional Visitors Center is located at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, High Point, N.C. For more information, visit www.highpoint.org.