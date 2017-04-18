HIGH POINT CONVENTION & VISITORS BUREAU CELEBRATES NC BEER MONTH AT UPCOMING PRIME TIME ON MAIN EVENT

HIGH POINT, N.C., Apr. 18, 2017 – The High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau (HPCVB) will be celebrating NC Beer Month at the Regional Visitors Center Tuesday, April 25, 5p.m. to 7 p.m.

As April comes to an end, so do the promotional packages and events celebrating NC Beer Month around the state. The HPCVB’s upcoming Prime Time on Main event will feature plenty of beer, food, music and giveaways. Carolina Brewery will be offering tastings, entertainment will be Brandon Vaughan, saxophone player with “Multiple Intelligence Band” and giveaways will be provided by Junction 311, who will be on site promoting Carolina Brewsfest & Half Marathon.

“April generates quite a bit of tourism because of NC Beer Month,” says Nancy Bowman, director of sales and marketing for the HPCVB. “We are excited to be able to participate in state promotional packages to encourage visitation to High Point as well as focus our efforts on a local level with our Prime Time on Main events to drive traffic to our Regional Visitors Center. “ Visitors and locals alike are invited to attend this free event and learn about the new galleries that have been added.

For more information, contact Kimberly Mozingo, HPCVB Group Services Coordinator at kmozingo@highpoint.org or Christina Payne, HPCVB Visitors Center Manager at cpayne@highpoint.org.