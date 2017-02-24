High Point Cycling Classic Benefiting The Bobby Labonte Foundation Announces Partnership with Medalist Sports

Premier Cycling Event Management Firm Aligning with the High Point Cycling Classic

HIGH POINT, N.C., February 23, 2017 – The High Point Cycling Classic benefiting The Bobby Labonte Foundation is excited to announce a new partnership with Medalist Sports, the world-renowned cycling event management and production company whose two decades of experience includes such signature events as the Tour DuPont, Goodwill Games, Tour of China, Tour de Georgia, the Richmond 2015 UCI Road World Championships, USA Cycling Professional National Championships, and the Dempsey Challenge presented by AMGEN. Medalist will provide its industry-leading technical and operational expertise to create, plan and execute the 2017 return of the prestigious High Point Cycling Classic, and support and further develop the event’s associated Bobby Labonte Charity Bike Ride.

With a focus on professional and cause-related cycling events, Medalist Sports, LLC is an international, full-service, sports management and production company. An industry leader, Medalist Sports specializes in the successful planning, promotion and management of special events, ranging from professional competitions to amateur experiences, to cause-related/fundraising events.

Sims Hinds, a longtime leader in the field of sports and music events, and chairman of the High Point Cycling Classic, benefiting the Bobby Labonte Foundation, which is slated for September 8 and 9, is thrilled to have an organization the caliber of Medalist Sports on board. “We promised the people of High Point that we would produce a world class event, for competitors, recreational cyclists, sponsors and fans. Having Medalist as our partner ensures we meet all of those commitments. Medalist is simply the best event company in Cycling!”

Medalist Sports will utilize its best-in-class expertise to oversee such vital event-related elements as race course and ride route design, site planning, scheduling, timing and scoring, medical services, local municipality and emergency response coordination, and national sanctioning and collaboration with USA Cycling. “Medalist is proud to partner with the Bobby Labonte Foundation, as well as the City of High Point, NC, in developing the High Point Cycling Classic. High Point and its surrounding area is rich in cycling history and provides scenic and challenging terrain, and the Cycling Classic will only add to the re-birth and economic stimulation of downtown High Point,” stated Chris Aronhalt, Managing Partner of Medalist Sports. “In addition, we are just as excited to support the Bobby Labonte Foundation, and its incredible commitment to the local community and charities. The Bobby Labonte Foundation Charity Bike Ride will be a celebration of the sport and the community, and will provide a rewarding avenue for the cycling enthusiast to support these well-deserving organizations.”

More than 15,000 people from the High Point region and the Southeast attended the most recent Cycling Classic in 2014, which was launched in 2010 as a community event that included music, food and other fun activities for local families and cycling enthusiasts. The 2017 return of the High Point Cycling Classic brings even more excitement and an opportunity to further impact community-based causes through its new alignment with the Bobby Labonte Foundation.

The High Point Cycling Classic is supported by the City of High Point, Business High Point, Inc. and the High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau.

ABOUT MEDALIST SPORTS

As an industry leader, Medalist Sports specializes in the successful planning, promotion and management of special events, ranging from professional competitions to amateur experiences, to cause-related/fundraising events. Experience and signature events from the past two decades include such events and properties as Tour DuPont, Tour of China, Tour de Georgia, Tour of Utah, USA Pro Cycling Challenge (Colorado), Amgen Tour of California, Tour of Missouri, the Lance Armstrong Foundation (LIVESTRONG Challenge), VeloSano (Cleveland), Obliteride (Seattle), Dempsey Challenge, USA Cycling Professional Championships, the Tour of Hope, The Dempsey Challenge presented by Amgen, Susan G. Komen for the Cure (Massachusetts Affiliate), Young Survivors Coalition/Tour de PINK Atlanta, Be The One 5K (Be The Match Foundation) and the Goodwill Games (New York City, Brisbane Australia and Lake Placid). Medalist Sports is based outside of Atlanta, GA.

ABOUT THE BOBBY LABONTE FOUNDATION The Bobby Labonte Foundation is a non-profit organization started by NASCAR champion Bobby Labonte with the goal of giving back to his local community. Since 2003, the Foundation has worked in partnership with families throughout High Point, N.C., and the surrounding Triad areas to build a strong foundation for their children’s future success. The organization envisions a cohesive community in which parents and families are empowered to fulfill children’s needs and to find joy, love and happiness. For more information, visit www.bobbylabontefoundation.org or follow the Bobby Labonte Foundation on Facebook.