High Point Resident Arrested for Shooting during Car-Jacking

GREENSBORO, NC (June 13, 2017) – A High Point man was arrested in his home today and faces multiple felony charges in connection with a shooting during a car-jacking.

James Antonio LeGrande, 27, of 1210 Ragan Ave., is accused of shooting, 50-year-old Raul Acosta while stealing Acosta’s car.

Police found Acosta suffering from a single gun-shot wound to the chest in a parking lot at 934 E. Bessemer Ave. at approximately 4:09 am on June 5. According to Acosta, he was driving LeGrande to his (LeGrande’s) vehicle, when LeGrande attempted to forcibly take Acosta’s Civic. The two men struggled, resulting in Acosta being shot.

The detective investigating the case identified LeGrande by following leads obtained from evidence at the scene.

LeGrande is charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury.

LeGrande is confined in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Acosta remains hospitalized in stable condition.