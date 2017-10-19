Holiday Events & Traditions fill the season at Reynolda House Museum of American Art

REYNOLDA CELEBRATES ITS CENTENNIAL CHRISTMAS IN HISTORIC STYLE

Winston-Salem, NC—This holiday season, step back in time — to 1917 to be exact — with a visit to Reynolda House, which is celebrating its centennial. The museum once again will host beloved seasonal events, including house tours, performances, and family activities. For this special Centennial Year, something new has been added to the calendar: Caroling Fridays. There are also travel packages for out-of-towners that will make a visit to Reynolda a memorable holiday excursion.

The white and green bungalow-style mansion, commissioned by R. J. Reynolds and now on the National Register of Historic Places, presents a window into a grand moment of the city’s history, but never more so than during the holidays. Visitors will experience Christmas as the Reynolds family did that first year in 1917, with the house’s original furnishings and a recreation of holiday decorations and traditions that recall the era.

Caroling Fridays — From Nov. 24 – Dec. 22, museum goers are invited to assemble around the historic Aeolian organ every Friday afternoon at 2:45 p.m. for a half-hour of singing. Caroling Fridays are included in the museum admission. No reservations are needed.

A 1917 Christmas Tours — Costumed actors playing the role of a Reynolda butler, governess, schoolteacher, and holiday partygoer will guide visitors through all four floors of the 64-room mansion. Day tours are scheduled for Tuesday afternoons, December 5, 12, and 19, between 2 – 3:30 p.m. Evening tours, when the lights are dimmed and the house is aglow, are scheduled for two nights only: December 8 and 9, between 5 – 8 p.m. Tours will depart every 15 minutes. Admission is $15 for members and students, $20 for non-members. Advance purchase is strongly encouraged.

“A Christmas Memory” — The annual reading of Truman Capote’s classic short story, “A Christmas Memory,” has become a holiday tradition for many locals and is always a sell-out. This year, it takes places Sunday, December 17 at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for members and students, $15 for non-members. Visitors are invited to arrive early to see the museum decorated for Christmas. Advance purchased is strongly encouraged.

Wreath Workshop — Reynolda Gardens staff will lend a helping hand to create holiday wreaths. Each participant in the workshop will receive a large, natural wreath along with an assortment

of decorations. The event will be held December 5 at 12:30 p.m. in the Education Wing of the Gardens. Admission is $40 and $35 for Wake Forest University faculty, staff, students, and Friends of Reynolda Gardens. Price includes supplied materials. Limited spots are available. Registration and payment is required by December 1.

Family First: Holiday Card Workshop and House Tour — This annual workshop for elementary school-aged children and their families offers an opportunity to hear holiday stories about Reynolda while making one-of-a-kind cards on the printing press with the museum’s hand- carved stamps. The event will be held on December 3, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $8 per person for members, $10 for non-members and includes materials and a house tour. Advance purchased required. Limited spots are available.

Historic Holiday Travel Package —Reynolda House is partnering with The Graylyn Estate to offer overnight packages for the Centennial Christmas celebration. In addition to beautiful accommodations, complimentary breakfast, welcome gift, and numerous other amenities, the packages include admission to Reynolda House Museum of American Art and a butler’s tour of Graylyn. The unrivalled hospitality also features the hotel’s famous Mrs. Gray’s butterscotch cookies at bedtime.

Reynolda also offers plenty of shopping opportunities. The shops and boutiques of Reynolda Village will be open late for the annual Holiday Stroll on Saturday, Nov. 18, from 5 – 8 p.m. The museum’s gift shop is stocked with special items to commemorate the centennial, including ornaments and gifts. The museum has commissioned beautiful silk scarves by artist Susan Carson of Carson & Co., and also offers a reproduction of a greeting card sent by Katharine Reynolds in 1917. The sentiment inside reads, “If your Christmas is one half as merry as I wish it to be, you will have no room for sorrows. Merrily Yours.”

Tickets for events are on sale now. Full details and ticket information are on the museum’s calendar at reynoldahouse.org/holidays.

About Reynolda House Museum of American Art

Reynolda House Museum of American Art in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, is recognized as a rare gem among the nation’s cultural institutions. The museum presents an exceptional collection of art by America’s most noted artists in an incomparable setting: the 1917 country home of Katharine and Richard Joshua (R. J.) Reynolds. Spanning 250 years of painting, prints, sculpture, photography and video art, the collection has been guided with the prescient and unerring eye of Barbara Babcock Millhouse, granddaughter of Katharine and R. J. Reynolds. Highlights include important works by Albert Bierstadt, William Merritt Chase, Frederic Edwin Church, Chuck Close, Stuart Davis, Arthur Dove, Martin Johnson Heade, Lee Krasner, Georgia O’Keeffe, Nam June Paik, Martin Puryear, Gilbert Stuart and Grant Wood. In addition to its collection of fine art, Reynolda House holds decorative arts and estate archive collections and mounts exhibitions from all periods in the 2005 Charles and Mary Babcock Wing. Established in 1967 and now affiliated with Wake Forest University, the museum will mark two anniversaries

in 2017—the 50th of its founding and the 100th of the completion of its estate—with major exhibitions and events. The complete Reynolda experience includes Reynolda Gardens, composed of formal gardens, walking trails and wetlands, and Reynolda Village, now an eclectic mix of shops and restaurants in many of the estate’s original buildings. For more information, please visit reynoldahouse.org.