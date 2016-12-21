Holiday productions continue at Triad theaters

It’s the last week of the holidays, a time when things should start slowing down before the big celebration and traditional festivities. It’s the perfect time to take a moment and enjoy something new with family and friends. Theatre appeals to all of our senses to bring to life the spirit of Christmas.

There’s still a chance to see Triad Stage’s down-home telling of the Nativity Story this week through Saturday, Christmas Eve. The Preston Lane and Laurelyn Dossett original of Beautiful Star: An Appalachian Nativity gives a comical and Appalachian spin on the Biblical story of Mary and the birth of Jesus. Reenacted by the choir of a welcoming, all-inclusive church, the production begins at the very, very beginning, with the creation of Adam and Eve, continues through the Great Flood, and ends with a miracle in a manger.

Another traditional, family-friendly production around this time of year is the classic Russian ballet, The Nutcracker. High Point Ballet will be presenting its version this week, Wednesday through Friday, with a special presentation of the Land of Sweets on Friday afternoon, 2 p.m. Then, kids will get a chance to meet with the Sugar Plum Fairy and feel closer to the production and its design.

Most theatres are taking a break this week, too, to enjoy their family and friends and look back on their year of accomplishments and wonderful memories. By the dawn of the New Year, theatre in the Triad will start drumming up again with new exciting productions.

Be on the lookout for news of Triad Stage’s production, The Price, which opens in late January. The production, by Arthur Miller, features two brothers who never speak, a woman looking to live the life she never had, and a retired furniture dealer, all whose past and present collide.

Also coming in late January is Theatre Alliance’s production of Zanna Don’t, a comedy about a school, Heartsville High, where almost everyone is gay. The big man on campus is a chess champion and the captain of the football team isn’t cool until he’s cast as the lead in a musical. After writing a controversial show, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the students create a catalyst for a young man and woman to fall in love.