HOPFEST IN THE BORO PARTNERS WITH WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP PGA TOUR EVENT

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Beer festivals are cultural experiences with music, art and, well, beer. But a Piedmont Triad version of the event seeks to be more than an affair showcasing multiple local varieties of the hoppy liquid. Because Hopfest strives to be more, the Greensboro event is partnering the Wyndham Championship to not only increase its presence and awareness in the community but also grow its footprint and impact in Greensboro, the Piedmont Triad and the state, the event announced tonight. The 78th annual Wyndham Championship is set for Aug. 14-20 at Sedgefield Country Club.

Founded in High Point in 2013, Hopfest moved to Greensboro in 2014 and has grown steadily each year. This year’s event, set for Saturday May 13 at Tracks Bazaar in downtown Greensboro at 302 W. Gate City Blvd., will feature 20 craft breweries, 10 food trucks and vendors, a 75-vendor flea market and experience zone as well as a wide offering of music and art.

“Hopfest is a great fit for the Wyndham Championship,” tournament director Mark Brazil said. “This event targets millennials around the region which is certainly an important group for us. Hopfest sounds like a cool event and a fun night, and we’re glad to be a part of it.”

Hopfest is taking a huge leap in 2017 by welcoming the legendary Marly Marl and MC Craig G as well as DJ JS1 and former world beatboxing champions Kailla Mullady and Mark Martin. In addition to these musicians, Hopfest 2017 will also feature a lineup of graffiti artists including Meres One, the founder of 5pointz. (Learn more here: http://5ptz.com/about/ )

“We are proud to be partnering with the Wyndham Championship because it is an event to aspire to,” Hopfest founder Ryan Saunders said. “They have a great brand behind them; they have built a brand in themselves here in Greensboro. People look forward to the Wyndham each year, and its economic impact should be celebrated. We are honored that they have chosen to support us.

“We’re also happy to be hosting a reunion of sorts for several key players during the lifespan of the graffiti mecca known as 5pointz; we are presenting a mashup of southern culture and the 5 pointz of hip hop. At the same time, we celebrate the incredibly historical PGA TOUR event, the experience of being out on the golf course and the Wyndham Championship’s place in our community’s history. We are providing a wide spectrum of experiences and bringing them all to life within the confines of Hopfest.”

Transit Alliance of the Piedmont (TAP) is the official charitable partner of Hopfest 2017. TAP works to promote enhancements to the Piedmont Triad’s transportation network that spurs economic development, improves our health and safety, protects our natural resources, builds community and connects people to opportunities. TAP supports a multimodal transportation network that encourages transit, walking and cycling along with thoughtful land use and development.

About Hopfest:

At Hopfest, guests enjoy more than just beer. Born from a vision of revitalizing tired spaces in growing cities, Hopfest brings together exceptional craft beer, a solid selection of food trucks, local vendors, artisans and makers in a pop-up flea market and marvelous musicians – one-of-a-kind festival right in Greensboro’s backyard. Tracks Bazaar is proud to host the 4th Annual Hopfest on Saturday, May 13, 2017 from 4-10 p.m. (VIP only from 4-5 p.m.) For more information, please visit www.thehopfest.com and connect with Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the Wyndham Championship:

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the sixth-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. Tickets are available at http://www.wyndhamchampionship.com or through the tournament office at (336) 379-1570. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Worldwide, presenting sponsor BB&T and Premier Partners, Cadillac, Harris Teeter, Lincoln Financial, McConnell Golf, Sunbrella®, Technology Concepts & Design, Inc. and VF Corporation for their continued support. Additional tournament information and sponsorship information are available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com. For more information about Wyndham Worldwide, please visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com. Stay connected with the Wyndham Championship through its social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter, Instagram, Foursquare, Flickr and YouTube.