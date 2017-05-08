Horigan’s House of Taps “Fresh Craft Brews and Wine Bar” Taps Into Unique Self-Serve Experience

Horigan’s House of Taps Turns the Pour Over to the People of the Triad on Saturday, May 27

May 8, 2017, Greensboro, NC — Horigan’s House of Taps (HHOT) will open its doors to the Triad community Sat., May 27 combining a warm neighborhood bar feel with a refreshing self-serve experience. Like its initials, Horigan’s House of Taps promises to be Downtown Greensboro’s new HHOT spot on Elm Street.

Serving 48 rotating craft brews from local, regional and national breweries, with a special penchant for hard-to-find selections, Horigan’s House of Taps provides customers with a new tasting sensation for their palate every time they walk through the door. No more waiting on a bartender for a cold beer. HHOT delivers brews on demand and lets customers enjoy their time with friends and family, and not standing around with their glass empty.

After ID check-in, customers receive RFID-enabled wristbands to sample their brew or wine of choice. Once 32 oz. are purchased, guests are required to check in briefly with a staff member to ensure they haven’t over served themselves. “The controlled access allows customers up to 32 oz. or two glasses of beer per person at a time,” says owner Mike Horan. “We want people to enjoy themselves while they’re here and stay safe.”

A light fare complements the brews and varietals including soft pretzels with delectable dipping sauces, savory charcuterie boards, grilled paninis on a variety of fresh breads, as well as tasty small plates.

Membership is free. And all ages over 21 years are welcome to explore and enjoy Horigan’s House of Taps and its steampunk décor and industrial-antique vibe in hopping Downtown Greensboro.

About Horigan’s House of Taps – After seeing the wine and craft beer tap concept in California, Mike and Mary Beth Horan knew that they wanted to bring the brews-on-demand idea to their hometown of Greensboro, NC. Horigan’s House of Taps is a fun, – energetic beer and wine enthusiast establishment set in historical Downtown Greensboro. Its relaxed, casual spirit encourages customers to take pictures at the taps and tag their friends. Follow HHOT on Facebook and Twitter for upcoming community events.