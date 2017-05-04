HORNETS HOOPS SUMMER CAMPS COMING TO GREENSBORO

Hornets Hoops To Hold Two Youth Camps On Greensboro Swarm’s Home Court At The Fieldhouse

May 4, 2017 – The Charlotte Hornets this summer will hold two Hornets Hoops Summer Camps in Greensboro for the first time. Following the debut of the Greensboro Swarm during the 2016-17 NBA D-League season, Hornets Hoops will have a pair of camps July 10-13 and July 31-August 3 at The Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, the home of the Swarm.

The camps, which are part of the schedule of more than 20 Hornets Hoops Summer Camps this June through August, are for boys and girls, ages 7-14, of any skill level. The four-day camps go from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Hornets Hoops Summer Camps are designed to teach and reinforce proven basketball techniques in a fun, positive and disciplined manner. The camps focus on fundamental skills and feature high-level basketball instruction from qualified coaches who aim to encourage a life-long love for the game of basketball and the Charlotte Hornets.

Camps will feature skills stations, drills, instructional lectures, competitive games and contests, as well as individual and team prizes. Each participant will receive a camper pack with a reversible jersey, performance T-shirt, official Spalding basketball, “hoodie sweatshirt” drawstring bag, ticket voucher for a Swarm home game and more.

Additional highlights of this year’s Hornets Hoops Summer Camps schedule include the Hornets Players Camp July 5-7 at Charlotte Latin School that will feature appearances by Hornets players Kemba Walker and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, and a girls-only camp June 26-29 at Charlotte’s Ardrey Kell High School that will feature three-time WNBA All-Star Andrea Stinson.

Each Hornets Hoops Summer Camp costs $325, with the exception of the Hornets Players Camp ($375) and a half-day camp July 31-August 3 at Charlotte’s Holy Trinity Middle School ($175). To register or learn more, please visit hornets.com/hornetshoops.

The current schedule of Hornets Hoops Summer Camps is below. Additional camps may be added at a later date.

Dates Location City Time

July 10-13 The Fieldhouse Greensboro 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

July 31-Aug. 3 The Fieldhouse Greensboro 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

