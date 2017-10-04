Horses and their Humans Halloween Costume Contest Trick or Treat on Horseback

High Point, N.C.– Halloween has gone to the horses! Come join in the fun at SHERR’s Horses and their Humans Halloween Costume Contest, and Trick or Treating on Horseback on the wooded trails, Saturday, Oct. 21 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Hunter’s Pointe Stables home of SHERR Ministries 6301 Gray Farm Rd, High Point.

Prizes for Best Costume, Funniest Costume and Scariest Costume.

So you don’t have a horse? No problem come and have a great time watching the horses and humans parade across the arena in costume or Trick or Treat on one of our horses.

Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for persons 12 and under. Dogs are allowed but MUST BE on a leash (not a retractable) at all times.

Please visit www.sherrnc.com or Facebook for details about SHERR.