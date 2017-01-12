HOUSING OPPORTUNITIES, INC. PLEDGES $300,000 TO HABITAT GREENSBORO

Housing Opportunities, Inc. will donate $300,000 over the next three years to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro, the local chapter of the international agency announced today. In addition, Habitat Greensboro began its 30th anniversary celebration during a kickoff breakfast earlier today on the campus of North Carolina A&T State University.

Housing Opportunities, whose relationship with Habitat Greensboro began in 2009, has a mission to provide affordable housing to elderly and low-income families. Housing Opportunities has also assisted Habitat Greensboro with land acquisition. The first installment of the $300,000 donation was made at the breakfast this morning with a $100,000 check presentation.

“Housing Opportunities, Inc., a non-profit affordable housing corporation created by Weaver Investment Company, is proud to commit $300,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Greensboro,” Joseph M. Bryan Foundation and Housing Opportunities, Inc. president Jim Melvin said. “Habitat Greensboro is a great program that does wonderful things for our community, and we are happy to make this important pledge.”

“Habitat Greensboro is in awe of this generous gift from Housing Opportunities, Inc. that will empower us to build more affordable houses for hard working families in our community,” Habitat Greensboro CEO Maria Hanlin said. “Greensboro is blessed to have an organization with such great vision for affordable housing in our city.”

The Housing Opportunities donation was a highlight of this morning’s Habitat Greensboro 30th Anniversary Celebration Kickoff Breakfast, the first of several events planned during a year-long celebration of Habitat Greensboro’s 30thanniversary. While additional events could be added later in the year, current plans for the 30th anniversary celebration center around four events.

In March, Habitat Greensboro will celebrate its anniversary with an effort to build a house in 30 days. Habitat Greensboro will focus on neighborhood revitalization in June while working with the City of Greensboro to improve older neighborhoods. In July, Habitat will work to create a “housing hub” containing multiple housing-assistance agencies under one roof as well as a “learning center” to help homeowners with do-it-yourself projects. The celebration continues in August with the “Summer Bash – one night, one house,” a fundraising event designed to raise enough money in one night to build a complete house.

“As Habitat celebrates its 30th anniversary year, we are diligently planning for the next 30 years because there remains so much work to be done,” Hanlin said. “We are grateful for every homeowner, donor, volunteer, community partner, dedicated member of our board of directors and our incredible staff team. Habitat Greensboro believes that together, one family at a time, we can build a city and a world in which everyone has a decent place to live.”

Additional information about these four events and others that could be added to the celebration will be provided when all specifics are confirmed.

Also during the kickoff breakfast, the Founders Award was presented to Bob Kelley in recognition of the role he played in founding Habitat Greensboro three decades ago. Kelley brought the idea of a local Habitat for Humanity chapter to Greensboro after traveling to Peru on a mission trip; he served as the chapter’s executive director for several years. Tom Gipson, founder of Habitat for Humanity’s Builders Blitz was the breakfast’s keynote speaker.