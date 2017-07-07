GREENSBORO, NC (July 3, 2017) – The Caldcleugh Organic Outreach Garden offers “ How to Preserve your Harvest”. Todd Fisher from City Arts will demonstrate how to dehydrate, pickle and ferment fresh vegetables. All produce will come from Caldcleugh’s Organic Outreach Garden.

The class will take place at the Caldcleugh Multicultural Art Center, 1700 Orchard Street, Greensboro on Tuesday, August 8 , from 6:30-7:30 pm. Seats are limited. Call Todd Fisher at 336-373-2974 to make a reservation today.

A donation of $5 is suggested. These donations enable City Arts to provide qualtity educational classes throughout the year.