HPCVB HOSTS EASTER ACTIVIES AT THE REGIONAL VISITORS CENTER

HIGH POINT, N.C., Mar. 30, 2017 – The High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau (HPCVB) will host the Easter Bunny at its next Prime Time on Main event, Saturday, Apr. 15th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Regional Visitors Center.

Easter Activities will include egg hunt with prizes, coloring and games from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny will be available from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will also be served.

“This has been a popular event for us in past years,” says Nancy Bowman, Director of Sales and Marketing at the HPCVB. “Children enjoy the Easter Bunny and the activities and the parents take time to enjoy all of what the Regional Visitors Center has to offer.”

For more information, contact Kimberly Mozingo, HPCVB Sales Coordinator at kmozingo@highpoint.org or Christina Payne, HPCVB Visitors Center Manager at cpayne@highpoint.org.

