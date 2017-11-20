HPU Announces Details for 7th Annual Community Christmas Celebration

(Last Updated On: November 20, 2017)

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 20, 2017 – High Point University invites neighbors and friends to celebrate the holiday season together at the seventh annual Community Christmas Celebration. The event will be held on campus from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 and will feature complimentary entertainment, hot food, Christmas decorations and more.

Free and open to all ages, HPU’s Community Christmas Celebration has grown into the premier complimentary Christmas celebration in the Piedmont Triad. Last year, the university welcomed 20,000 people, and faculty and staff volunteers contributed 2,500 hours to make it possible.

“We are High Point’s University,” says Dr. Nido Qubein, HPU president. “Each Christmas season, we look forward to sharing this experience and time of fellowship with families from High Point and across the Triad.”

2017 Community Christmas festivities will include:

— Performances by local schools and church choirs, including:

– Dec. 14 – High Point Central High School Marching Band

– Dec. 15 – T.W. Andrews High School Marching Band

– Others to be announced soon

— Community Christmas Worship Service with Communion – NEW

— Life-size Nativity scene and photo station

— Photo and gift for children who visit Santa in the Slane Center

— Holly Jolly Hot Dog Shoppe, hot cocoa and coffee in the Millis Center Gym

— “Falling Snow” Winter Wonderland Experience

— Santa’s Stable Petting Zoo

— Polar Express Train Rides

— Readings of the Christmas Story by local ministers

— Christmas decorations

— Crafty Elf Lego Workshoppe

— Truliant North Pole Children’s Playland

— Speed Painter in Hayworth Fine Arts

— Arcade games and entertainment

All guests will park at Oak Hollow Mall near the entrance to the HPU Community Center, where complimentary shuttles will bring guests to campus. In the event of rain, the celebration will continue on campus in the Slane Center, R.G. Wanek Center and Millis Athletic and Convocation Center. For more information, visit www.highpoint.edu/christmas.

Community members can easily access a campus map, schedule of events, parking information, live updates and more via their smartphones by downloading the High Point University Community Christmas App.

By the numbers – HPU’s campus will be decked in:

— 93,000 lights

— 12,440 feet of garland

— 173 wreaths

— 648 banners

— 460 bows

— 130 nutcrackers and soldiers

— 23 nativity scene figures

— 300 poinsettias

— 12 Christmas trees.

At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.®