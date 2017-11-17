HPU Students Awarded Start-up Funds at Annual Elevator Pitch Competition

(Last Updated On: November 17, 2017)

HIGH POINT, N.C., Nov. 17, 2017 – High Point University celebrated Global Entrepreneurship Week Nov. 13-17 with a variety of activities for students, including an opportunity to win start-up funds for their business plans.

The HPU Entrepreneurship Center hosted events throughout the week, including an attempt by members of the HPU Entrepreneurship Club to break the Guinness World record for the longest line of business cards.

To conclude the week, 23 HPU students were given two minutes to pitch their business ideas to four judges and compete for cash prizes at the annual Elevator Pitch Competition.

This year’s panel of judges included: Gary Palenbaum, senior vice president product management at Synnex Corporation; Katherine Cannata, dealer principal for Wyatt Johnson; Cliff McKee, CEO of Profit Insight; and Gary Simon, owner of Simon Jewelers.

Joseph Cochrane-Brown received the top prize of $2,500 for his idea, SOW, an online application that helps users study Quizlet notecards by displaying a few flashcards at a time on their most-visited websites and by keeping track of their progress.

Second place winner Quinn Riddle received $1,500 for her business concept, The Eversafe Bracelet. Third place and $800 went to Michael Beale for his concept, Midnite Snack, and the people’s choice award went to Rowan Arts for his idea, EduSurgery.

“Each year we are seeing more and more of our students embrace entrepreneurship, and that reinforces the fact that our students are extraordinary and will be future leaders,” says Kathy Elliott, assistant professor and director of entrepreneurship at HPU. “It’s exciting to see how the number of great ideas grow – great ideas that we hope will become companies one day.”

