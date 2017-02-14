HPU Students Host Valentine’s Dance for Special Needs Community

On February 7th, High Point University’s Student Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) and High Point Parks and Recreation hosted a Valentine’s Dance for the special needs community. Activities included music, crafts and refreshments at the Morehead Recreation Center.

HPU’s CEC consists of majors from across all HPU who share a common interest in promoting awareness and providing support for individuals with disabilities. The group hosts dances for the special needs population several times throughout the year.

“As a senior who has organized this dance for the past two years, I cherish these dances. They hold a very special place in my heart,” said Christina Honeycutt, chair of the event committee. “The opportunity to celebrate the unique differences of over 70 individuals with disabilities is something I value. Creating an atmosphere of love and acceptance, where each person can come and truly be themselves, makes me wish I had four more years and many more dances.”