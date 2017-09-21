HPU Theatre Presents ‘Seascape’

HIGH POINT, N.C. – A couple’s quiet afternoon at the beach takes an interesting twist when they are joined by unexpected guests in “Seascape.” High Point University Theatre will present the play by American playwright Edward Albee at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5-7 and Oct. 9-11 in the Empty Space Theatre.

A limited number of complimentary tickets are available to the general public by visiting www.highpoint.edu/theatre or contacting the HPU Campus Concierge at 336-841-4636.

The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play feature Equity guest actors and HPU adjunct professors Emily Emerson as “Nancy” and Michael Huie as “Charlie,” as well as sophomore Christine Watt as “Sarah” and senior Patrick Kinsella-McClelland as “Leslie.” The play is directed by Ed Simpson, chair and professor of theatre.

“‘Seascape’ is among the great works by Edward Albee, who passed away less than a year ago,” says Simpson. “It’s a funny, heart-warming, thoughtful and powerful play about marriage, life, death and change. It also provides our student actors with the opportunity to work alongside and learn from seasoned professional actors.”

On a deserted stretch of beach, a middle-aged couple, played by Emerson and Huie, relax after a picnic lunch as they talk idly about home, family and their life together. She sketches; he naps. Then suddenly another couple, played by Watt and Kinsella-McClelland, joins them – sea lizards from the depths of the ocean who engage them in a fascinating dialogue. The emotional and intellectual reverberations of this bizarre conversation are intended to linger in the hearts and minds of the audience long after the curtain falls.

“Seascape” is the first in a series of exciting productions included in the 2017-18 season lineup. This fall, the Department of Theatre and Dance will also perform a Fall Dance Concert on Oct. 27 and 28, and the musical “Cabaret” on Nov. 16-19. HPU’s theatre program is recognized nationally and produces alumni who are active professionals in the business. HPU was named the No. 1 “underrated” theatre college in the Mid-Atlantic Region and one of the Top 10 B.A. Theatre Programs for 2016-17 by OnStage.