HPU to Host Annual Arbor Day Celebration

HIGH POINT, N.C., April 7, 2017 – The community is invited to experience High Point University’s Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens as well as recent additions to its vibrant campus during the annual Arbor Day Celebration. The event will be held at 4 p.m. on April 20 in the Cottrell Amphitheater. It is open to the public. To reserve a seat, contact the HPU Campus Concierge at 336-841-4636 or concierge@highpoint.edu by April 18.

This year’s celebration will feature several special presentations, and each event attendee will receive a complimentary Cornelian Cherry tree.

Speakers will include Anne Kerr Walker, president of the Steel Magnolias, a group of women who graduated from HPU, discussing the group’s efforts to donate and plant magnolia trees across campus. The endowed collection has an initial goal of 100 different magnolias, with plans to expand to more than 200 varieties over the next five years.

The naming of two additional gardens also will be announced.

The Arboretum and Botanical Gardens at HPU have grown dramatically in the past 11 years with the help of numerous supporters and gifts we have received,” says HPU First Lady Mariana Qubein. “The beauty of nature surrounding our campus helps us be thankful. It is something we shouldn’t take for granted and should especially celebrate at Arbor Day.”

HPU, which has more than 600 varieties of trees on campus, also will be recognized for its eighth consecutive “Tree Campus USA” title. The university is one of 12 campuses in North Carolina to receive the designation and one of only four to have received it in eight or more years. The award will be presented to Qubein, Jon Roethling, curator of the grounds, and other participants during the celebration.

The Arbor Day Celebration also will feature several students and faculty talking about how growth mindset has influenced their involvement in the gardens, as well as the presentation of an art sculpture.

Parking and shuttle service will be available from the new Congdon School of Health Sciences and Fred Wilson School of Pharmacy parking lot on International Avenue. Attendees should enter campus from N. Centennial Street and International Avenue. In the event of rain, the celebration will take place in the Extraordinaire Cinema at the R.G. Wanek Center.

The event is supported by Price Nursery and Landscaping, Terminix Triad and Vann York Toyota.

At High Point University, every student receives an extraordinary education in an inspiring environment with caring people.® HPU, located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is a liberal arts institution with more than 4,800 undergraduate and graduate students. It is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report for Best Regional Colleges in the South and No. 1 for Most Innovative Regional Colleges in the South. HPU was named the No. 4 private school in N.C. for the best return on investment, and it is a 2016-2017 College of Distinction. The university offers 48 undergraduate majors, 51 undergraduate minors and 13 graduate degree programs. It is a member of the NCAA, Division I and the Big South Conference. Visit High Point University on the Web at highpoint.edu.